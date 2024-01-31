8.4 C
15 Killed As Biafran Fighters, Cameroon Soldiers Battle For Control of Isangele – Bakassi

15 Killed As Biafran Fighters, Cameroon Soldiers Battle For Control of Isangele - Bakassi
15 Killed As Biafran Fighters, Cameroon Soldiers Battle For Control of Isangele - Bakassi

More than 15 persons has been killed following exchange of gunfire between the Biafra separatist fighter group, Dragon Fighter Marine and the Rapid d’intervention Battalions (BIR) of Cameroon.

The pro Biafra militant group in a bid to capture localities in Isangele subdivision were overwhelmed by superior gunfire of Cameroonian Forces.

Eye witness report say the Biafra group tried to gain entrance to the barracks to kill the divisional commander before the BIR responded with heavy gunfire killing three members of the group.

A source revealed that the Dragon Fighter Marine fired severally inside the barracks killing 12 soldiers at a spot.

