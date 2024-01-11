Imo Charter Of Equity : Olu Owerri, OPOCA Hurdle As Gov Uzodimma Urged To Come Out Plane

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Olu Owerri the apex socio-cultural organization of Owerri zone, has said that in as much as it does not believe in Governor Uzodinma’s rebranded Imo Charter of Equity, it took it in good fate when the Imo Council of Elders rallied around and resolved to support Uzodinma, on the ground that he would hand over power to Owerri zone when his tenure elapses. But unfortunately, what they are seeing now, has confirmed why they did not take the Governor serious from the on-set.

The President General of Olu Owerri, Chief Martin Opara, who stated this during an interview with our correspondent, noted that Olu Owerri has the feeling that Governor Uzodinma is aware of what OPOCA and their cohorts are doing, adding that if not he should come out openly and caution them to desist forthwith.

The group averred that those planning to scuttle the arrangement that favours Owerri zone are heating up the polity and should be called to order.

Chief Opara also noted that those plotting that power be retained in Orlu zone after Uzodinma’s 8-year tenure, should be held responsible if violence erupts in the state because there is a limit to what the people can take, pointing out that at the end of Uzodinma’s present tenure, Orlu zone would have been on the saddle for 24 years.

He however regretted that some leaders of Owerri zone who were part of the re-branded Imo Charter of Equity which Olu Owerre never believed in are now being called names for insisting that the governor should keep to his promise to Owerri Zone.

Olu Owerri maintained that the best thing for all well meaning Imolites is to support power shift to Owerri zone in line with the principles of equity and fairness.