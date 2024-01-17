“I Hope You Will Not Also Abandon Me” – Imo Governor Begs Dissolved State Exco Members

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Governor Hope Uzodimma has begged the dissolved state expanded exco members not to abandon him following their dissolution which will give room for appointment of new Excos for his second term.

Recall that the governor was sworn in for his second term on Monday, 15th January following the end of his four years in office.

Speaking to at the Sam Mbakwe state expanded exco chambers on Tuesday at the government house, Owerri in a meeting with the state expanded exco members comprising of the commissioners, special advisers and senior special assistants, and others, the governor also assured them that he will not abandon them, as they will also be part of his government.

The governor informed them that it was in the fulfilment of constitutional provisions that he dissolves the state expanded exco.

“I will urge all of you to remain calm, it is constitutional that I officially end the first term and I hereby in the recognition of that fact end the first term.

“To make it clearer, the expanded executive Council members, which is the state exco, I think that constitutionally speaking, every commissioner, every Special Adviser and senior special assistant is screamed for four years.

“The truth is that some of you if not many of you will be reappointed, but some may be giving other appointments and some may be upgraded based on the new realities and the new vision of where I want to go.”

The Governor thanked them for their time in serving the people of the state with him as he informed them that he was encouraged from findings that they did not disappoint the people as a government in the first term while informing them that the second term is going to be for those who will be returning to come and serve to leave a legacy for the state.

“It will be my pleasure to tell you from my heart of heart, I’m encouraged that so far, from the responses we have been getting, I don’t think we have disappointed Imo people.”

The Governor equally assured that many of them will be forming the new government as he informed the former appointees that he will soon launch a new guarding document for the second term.

“You will be part of our new vision but there will be new attitude to work.

“As we move into our second term, I will soon unfold a guarding document that will direct our vision, movement and developments. I will involve all of you, directly or tangential into the governance.

“Just Iin football matches, we are going into the second half….” said the governor.

He continued: “The major reason for this meeting is to thank God almighty and also to thank you… To apologise for my shortcoming and also to break the news that our first tenure has ended.

“I will not abandone you but I hope you will not also abandon me.”

Cautioning the former appointees that because of the economic realities, the state may not afford new assets for the appointees that will form the new government while informing them not to destroy the ones currently in their possession.

“You know the economic situation in our country, therefore, some of the assets in your possession are as such that we may not be able to afford, that if you spoil or destroy them, as you should know we are now moving into a new government and all of us must not be able to cross over at the same time.

“The second tenure in office is for us to leave a legacy, it’s for us to do things that people will remember us for in Imo state.

“I have worked with you for four years, I don’t need any body to tell me who any body here is.

“I know your various capacities and I know where of you are placed you will do well.

“The only thing I ask of you is let us try and be more focused and more committed, let the dishonest ones among us try to adjust because when you sabotage a house that you are building, the implication is that one day that house may fall without you knowing that you may be responsible for falling, let us try to be more united, more committed and be sincere.

“If you loot the system, if you sabotage the system, technically or financially for your selfish interest to the detriment of the collective interests, what do you expect we do?

“Appointment is a thing of trust, if you betray the man who has trusted you, if you do that which the man who appointed you does not like, what is more betrayal?

“I’m not going to be ungrateful for the people who has been with me day and night, but it is better we make history for ourselves and our generations… I don’t think if we work objectively and honestly together, that we will not be able to address our needs but out of greed, people are busy taking what they don’t need, taking more than what they require and in the process causing problems for the government.

“I want to thank all of you and in the name of God almighty I pray not to disappoint you people.

“Don’t go out there and think because it’s second term you are out of job, it’s not correct. First term was the foundation and we built the house, as you can see new from the start we have a new Deputy Governor.

“From the time she was nominated as a deputy governorship candidate, the then deputy governor was with us up to yesterday and that is the spirit, it is not today if you are no longer the Commissioner then you say our system is no longer a good system but you forgot that some other people were also on standby… In every team there must be some people on the reserve bench….after much playing of the ball, some people will come out for the reserve bench to enter.

“It is not going to be long and we will reconstitute the new cabinet so that the second term can start in the earnest… I want to thank you once more from the bottom of my heart that I am with you and I’m going to work with you further in various capacities, thank you.”