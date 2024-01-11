8.4 C
New York
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Search
Subscribe

How Gunmen Stormed Imo, Kill Security Man, Injure Others, Snatch Vehicle In Owerri

S/East
How Gunmen Stormed Imo, Kill Security Man, Injure Others, Snatch Vehicle In Owerri
How Gunmen Stormed Imo, Kill Security Man, Injure Others, Snatch Vehicle In Owerri

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Joshua Chibuzom
Residents of Orogwe , Irette and adjoining communities in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, have cried out over the frightening rate of insecurity, as dare devil gunmen who have been terrorizing the residents for some time,  invaded the area again.
At about 9pm on Tuesday, January, 2.
A source who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen who drove in a Toyota Sienna car stopped somewhere around St Helen^s bus stop where they shot sporadically in different directions to scare onlookers after dispossessing a motorist of his brand new Toyota Corolla car.
They were said to have thereafter headed towards Orogwe market square, where they shot and  killed one Kingsley Nwanedo aka (No 1 oil) a security man and member of the local vigilante group.
It was also gathered that some passersby who were hit by stray bullets during the sporadic shooting at Irette are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.
Meanwhile, some residents who commented on the unpleasant development called on the state government to think outside the box about how to ensure the security of lives and property of citizens instead of wasting time and resources on unnecessary frivolities that do not add value, such as the orchestrated Christmas party and decorations that reportedly gulped millions of naira.
As at the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the police public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Henry Okoye to confirm the news was proofed abortive.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Claim of Poor Feeding of Soldiers in Zamfara Misguided
Next article
Uzodimma’s Orlu Kinsmen Berate Former INEC Chairman, Iwu, Willie Amadi, Over Comments On Imo Charter Of Equity

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  We arrested 12 kidnappers, 9 armed robbers during the just ended Yuletide - Anambra CP

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.