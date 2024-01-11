How Gunmen Stormed Imo, Kill Security Man, Injure Others, Snatch Vehicle In Owerri

From Joshua Chibuzom

Residents of Orogwe , Irette and adjoining communities in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, have cried out over the frightening rate of insecurity, as dare devil gunmen who have been terrorizing the residents for some time, invaded the area again.

At about 9pm on Tuesday, January, 2.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen who drove in a Toyota Sienna car stopped somewhere around St Helen^s bus stop where they shot sporadically in different directions to scare onlookers after dispossessing a motorist of his brand new Toyota Corolla car.

They were said to have thereafter headed towards Orogwe market square, where they shot and killed one Kingsley Nwanedo aka (No 1 oil) a security man and member of the local vigilante group.

It was also gathered that some passersby who were hit by stray bullets during the sporadic shooting at Irette are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Meanwhile, some residents who commented on the unpleasant development called on the state government to think outside the box about how to ensure the security of lives and property of citizens instead of wasting time and resources on unnecessary frivolities that do not add value, such as the orchestrated Christmas party and decorations that reportedly gulped millions of naira.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the police public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Henry Okoye to confirm the news was proofed abortive.