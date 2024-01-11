Claim of Poor Feeding of Soldiers in Zamfara Misguided

… Welfare ,Well – Being of Troops Our Priority — NA 8 Div

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Nigeria Army 8 Division Sokoto has described the claim of poor feeding of Soldiers in Zamfara as misguided saying welfare and well- being of its troops will continue to be its priority .

Reacting to a report by Sahara Reporters being circulated online alleging that troops deployed in Zamafara State are being poorly fed and have not been paid their December 2023 allowances as false and unfounded .

A Released signed by Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Ikechukwu Eze , urge the public to disregard any misinformation regarding the feeding of military troops in Zamfara State.

“It is calculated to cause distraction and disharmony among the troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI who have achieved so much in the fight against terrorism and banditry in Zamfara State”,

” Contrary to the claim of poor feeding of the troops, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, who is physically at the vanguard of ongoing clearance operations in Zamfara State to ensure socio — economic activities continue to flourish in the State for the past two weeks, has been feeding from the same source as the troops, demonstrating his commitment to their well-being and morale”.

Furthermore, in his commitment to ensuring inclusiveness and accessibility of his troops, he runs an open door policy that encourages any officer or soldier to approach him with their concerns, ideas and challenges regardless of rank or appointment, to ensure that they effectively discharge their responsibilities.

Accordingly, it is baffling that this Headquarters which has earnestly prioritized the welfare of its troops has been alleged of depriving them.

However, while we acknowledge that there could be gaps in dispensing troops ration, they could be isolated cases that would have received prompt attention if brought to knowledge of the authority through available channels of communication, as the GOC places premium on the well-being of his troops.

We must however clarify that troops’ Operations Allowance for the month of December is still being processed and will be disbursed as soon as it is ready.

The Division also wishes to state that it not only recognizes the importance of ensuring the well-being of its officers and soldiers, but also understands the positive impact it will have on their performance and overall morale.

Consequently, we will remain dedicated to the welfare and well-being of our troops and will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that they are adequately catered for.

While appreciating the continued support and understanding of the public as we work tirelessly to maintain peace and security in Zamfara State and Northwestern Nigeria.