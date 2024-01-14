8.4 C
Governor Bala Mohammed dedicates supreme victory to Bauchi people , pledges to work hard

Picture of Governor Bala when he receivee a rousing welcome back home victorious in Bauchi
From Ahmad SAKA,BauchiBauchi governor Bala Mohammed has dedicated his supreme court victory to the entire people of the state.

Governor stated this today in Bauchi while speaking at the end of rousing welcome back home victorious rally .
He said ” I have spent eight days in Anuja trying to depend your mandate, and we thank the almighty Allah we emerged victorious after series of campaign of calumny against me by my political opponents, This victory is not about Bala Mohammad; it is from God and for the people of Bauchi State.

“We are sincerely humbled by this victory and we dedicate it to the Almighty God and to the good people of Bauchi State,”.

The governor called on the entire people of the state to celebrate in peace, adding that the celebration could only make sense when every Bauchi child of school age is in the classroom.

“Our victory and celebration can only make sense after every Bauchi child of school age is in the classroom; when every school leaver is practically engaged when every pregnant woman has reasonable assurances that she will not die at childbirth.

“It can only make sense when our retired men and women can receive their legitimate entitlement, which is their pension and gratuities, as and when due,” he said.

He reiterated his promise to work hard and to offer the state a purposeful leadership, and extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents and their supporters, urging them to join him in the quest to rebuild Bauchi State.
When he arrived the whole state capital stand still as people from.all walks of live celebrates his victory at the supreme court.

