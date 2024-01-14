Bishop Nwokolo lays Foundation Stone for 10bn  buildings as University on the Niger kicks off January 27

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Rt Rev Dr. Owen Nwokolo has laid foundation stone for seven gigantic buildings worth over 10 billion naira dedicated to the University on the Niger Teaching Hospital (UONTH), Iyienu Ogidi campus, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Laying the foundation stone of the buildings, the prelate said that University on the Niger(UON) is a new University with a different concept that will remain a center of excellence, preaching, teaching and healing.

“We know there are many private and other universities existing but University on the Niger is on board to bring a new dimension to teaching and learning that willl bring total transformation in quality of character, spirituality and professionalism in any given area of one’s choice.

“UON is a university that is open to bring restoration to what man has lost in time past due to corruption and indiscipline already in the society; to correct and empower anyone that passed through the university to learn how to live, make it in life and be able to carter for themselves and their loved ones”, said Bishop Nwokolo.

According to the Iyienu Mission Hospital(IMH) Administrator, Rev. Canon Tochukwu Okwuchukwu, I am joyous today that all these projects are being commissioned right in my tenure as the hospital administrator. The projects include: official foundation stone laying of two gigantic male and female hostels of same capacity, Chapel Junior workers house, Amenity building, Emergency building, Science Laboratory technology building and another building complex near the mortuary. These buildings can be valued at about 10 billion naira”.

“This is a faith based University owned by the Diocese on the Niger. We also promise that the fees will be minimal so that the common people especially members of our church can afford it”, said Okwuchukwu.

The IMH secretary, Ord. Nonso Anene stated that UON has already given admission to about 380 students for 2023/2024 academic session saying that the University on the Niger was to commence lectures on January 27, 2024.

“Today’s event is the first of its kind and we are happy to experience this foundation laying stone in our lifetime as foremost workers here at IMH now UONTH.

The Head of Clinical Services/CMD, Dr Henry Obidimma assured that unlike some Teaching Hospitals where medical students are sometimes left on their own to experiment with lives of patients said that UONTH will ensure that proper checks are put in place to provide services that conform with international acceptable practices adding that in-house workshops were ongoing to ensure that the staff do not fumble on duty.

However, the Provost College of Nursing IMH, Mrs Ngozi Nduka eulogized the Bishop on the Niger and his wife Dr Mrs Elsie Nwokolo who is the IMH Supervisor for their doggedness towards actualizing the upgrading of IMH to the UON teaching hospital, thanking God for the efforts of the Board of Governors led by Sir. Ikechukwu Ejelue and the benevolence of people like Dr Nduka Ochuba. “Since the inception of IMH in 1907, the products or students of this institution are among the best both in Nigeria and globally, I am sure with the quality of staff we have now, University on the Niger will be a destination for lovers of academic excellence with the fear of God”she added.

The duo of Sir Ikechukwu Ejelue (Chairman IMH Board management) and another Board member, Ven Frank Obi of Ogidi Archdeaconry in their separate speeches thanked God for the various stages of metamorphosis which has taken place at IMH saying that they feel elated and fulfilled being part of the team that realized the UONTH vision spearheaded by Bishop Nwokolo.