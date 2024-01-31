Gov Bala Mohammed lauds Bara ma Jalam cultural Festival 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Dr Bala Mohammed said his administration is committed to investing in initiatives that promote cultural education and awareness.

Speaking on Tuesday at the 2024 annual Bala Baraa ma Jalam Cultural Festival held at Jalam town of Dambam Local Government Area of Bauchi state, the Governor believed that imparting the knowledge of cultural heritage to younger generation, it can ensure its continuity and preservation for generations to come.

Governor Mohammed assured the good people of Bauchi state of the unwavering commitment of the state government towards supporting and promoting cultural festivities including the Bala Baraa ma Jalam Cultural Festival as the government recognised the significance of such events in preserving cultural heritage and showcasing it to the world.

Ably represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, the Governor recalled that, the Bala Baraa ma Jalam Cultural Festival has become a significant event that has put Bauchi State on the map, attracting visitors from Nigeria and beyond.

“This annual celebration of Bala Baraa ma Jalam Cultural Festival reminds us of the rich tapestry of traditions that bind us together as a people. The Festival is a highly celebrated cultural event that takes place annually in this area and has been in existence for many years with continued to be a significant cultural activity that attracts tourists and locals alike.

"The festival is named after two famous hunters from the area – Bala Baraa and Jalam – who were known for their bravery and hunting skills. The festival aims to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the state, while also celebrating the unique talents, skills, and creativity of its people."

Governor Mohammed therefore congratulated the people of Dambam Local Government for the on this year’s Bala Baraa ma Jalam Cultural Festival and urged them to join hands in building a future that honors and values their cultural heritage, while embracing the advancements and opportunities that lie ahead.

In a vote of thanks, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Dambam Local Government Area, Ahmed Mohamed Danbam expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for the number of people’s oriented projects executed by his administration in the local government.