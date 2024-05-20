Enhance Your Investigative Skills and Competence — New Anambra CP Charges Officers, Tours Police Formations

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Officers of the Anambra State Police Command, especially those in the Criminal Investigation Department, have been charged to enhance their investigative skills and competence, to further improve and achieve more feats in their service delivery.

The new Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, gave the charge while lecturing the officers, during which he also provided them with important tips and guides towards more professional and quality investigation.

The CP, during the lecture, on Monday, May 20, also reviewed the modus operandi on criminal investigation in the state, while emphasizing the need for more professional improvements.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Monday, the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu said the Police Commissioner also provided the operatives with some guides to assessing petitions when they are assigned a case to investigate, which includes finding out whether the case will end in prosecution, help in administrative decisions, as well as resources recovery or otherwise.

“The CP, while addressing the personnel, emphasized on investigative competency and skills in discharging their duties. He noted that the Department is the apex body of investigation in the State, and that when a crime is committed, the Formation is tasked to identify the offenders and prosecute the perpetrators,” SP Ikenga said.

He also revealed that the Police Commissioner has since begun the tour of Area Commands, Divisional Headquarters, and other Police Formations under the Command, to assess manpower deployment, personnel positioning, and physical structure of the building/offices, adding that he has visited the Area Command Aguata Headquarters, Aguata Divisional Headquarters, Umunze Divisional Headquarters, Joint Operation Base, among others.

The CP, according to the Police Spokesman, has also reassured Ndị Anambra of the best policing experience under his watch.