8.4 C
New York
Monday, May 20, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Enhance Your Investigative Skills and Competence — New Anambra CP Charges Officers, Tours Police Formations

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Officers of the Anambra State Police Command, especially those in the Criminal Investigation Department, have been charged to enhance their investigative skills and competence, to further improve and achieve more feats in their service delivery.

The new Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, gave the charge while lecturing the officers, during which he also provided them with important tips and guides towards more professional and quality investigation.

The CP, during the lecture, on Monday, May 20, also reviewed the modus operandi on criminal investigation in the state, while emphasizing the need for more professional improvements.

READ ALSO  Gunmen Kidnap Anambra Cleric One Month After He Was Listed As One of the Top 10 Richest Catholic Priests in Nigeria

Disclosing this to newsmen on Monday, the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu said the Police Commissioner also provided the operatives with some guides to assessing petitions when they are assigned a case to investigate, which includes finding out whether the case will end in prosecution, help in administrative decisions, as well as resources recovery or otherwise.

“The CP, while addressing the personnel, emphasized on investigative competency and skills in discharging their duties. He noted that the Department is the apex body of investigation in the State, and that when a crime is committed, the Formation is tasked to identify the offenders and prosecute the perpetrators,” SP Ikenga said.

READ ALSO  Breaking: Uzodimma Appoints New LG Sole Administrators, Set To Conduct Council Election By August 2024

He also revealed that the Police Commissioner has since begun the tour of Area Commands, Divisional Headquarters, and other Police Formations under the Command, to assess manpower deployment, personnel positioning, and physical structure of the building/offices, adding that he has visited the Area Command Aguata Headquarters, Aguata Divisional Headquarters, Umunze Divisional Headquarters, Joint Operation Base, among others.

The CP, according to the Police Spokesman, has also reassured Ndị Anambra of the best policing experience under his watch.

 

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
In Anambra, Police Arrest Two Armed Men on Their Way to Illegal Mission, Recover Gun, Tricycle

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Two Reverend Sisters Remanded over Alleged Illegal Dealings on Children, Fraudulent Adoption

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports