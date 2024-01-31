Malian Government Organizes Fake Protest To Show Support For Ecowas Exit At Home

To garner support for its abrupt exit from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Malian Government is planning to force the Malian youths to raise support for its exit from the Bloc.

However, a letter leaked to the Press shows that the Malian government through its agents are forcing Malian citizens to support the purported exit. The translation of the letter signed by the Minister for Youth and Sports Amadou Diarra Yalcouye reads that “The Malian government, through the Minister of Youth and Sports, calls for popular mobilization to support the decision to withdraw from ECOWAS from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger on Thursday, February 1, 2024, simultaneously in all regions from Mali”

This letter goes to show that the actions of the Troika that have decided to leave ECOWAS are contrived and against the will of the people.

It would be recalled that Mali and Burkina Faso have announced that they had sent the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) a “formal notice” of their withdrawal from the regional bloc, with Niger expected to follow.

The military regimes in the three countries had announced plans to withdraw from the West African bloc, accusing it of posing a threat to their sovereignty.

There have been calls for the 3 countries to rethink their position from all over Africa.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat learned with deep regret of the announcement of the withdrawal of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso from ECOWAS,” the AU said in a statement.

“(He) calls for combined efforts so that the irreplaceable unity of ECOWAS is preserved and African solidarity strengthened.”

He urged regional leaders to intensify dialogue between the ECOWAS leadership and the three countries and said the AU was available to help.

It is believed that similar activities have been planned to take place across Burkina Faso and Niger Republic.