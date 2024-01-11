8.4 C
Driver in Hospital, As Fully Loaded Bus Catches Fire in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was tragic, as a fully loaded Toyota Hiace Bus conveying passenger to Onitsha caught fire in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 7:40pm on Wednesday, opposite the Headquarters of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS).

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili said no life was lost during the fire outbreak, as all the passengers were able to hurriedly escape from the bus when the fire started. He, however, said the driver of the bus was rushed to a nearly hospital as a result of injuries he sustained during the incident.

Engr. Agbili explained that the State Fire Service a distress call about the incident and immediately deployed its fire trucks and firefighters to the scene, who gallantly battled, controlled and extinguished the fire, to allow motorists and pedestrians to move freely along the expressway.

“Nobody could say the actual caused of the fire outbreak.

“Remember that we are still in harmattan. Avoid anything that can cause fire outbreak,” he advised.

