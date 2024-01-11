Constituent Laments As Imo PDP Reps Member, Others Yet To Distribute Bola Tinubu’s Christmas Rice Gift

From Joshua Chibuzom

An indigene of Ahiazu-Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Prince Mike Akubueze (Asaigbo), on Monday, 8th Jan. 2024, raised eyebrows, even as he has expressively frowned at what he described as alleged misuse of a whooping sum of ₦100m worth of rice released from the office of the President of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to reduce the level of hunger amongst Nigerians especially at the 2023 Xmas and 2024 New Year Celebrations.

This was contained in a letter signed by Prince Mike Akubueze, and directed to Hon. Emeka Martin Chinedu, the House Of Representative Member, Representing Ahiazu /Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, National Assembly, Abuja.

According to the episode:

Sir;

RICE SCANDAL: HONOURABLE EMEKA MARTIN CHINEDU,WHERE IS AHIAZU/EZINIHITTE RICE WORTH 100 MILLION NAIRA?

You should recall that one of your colleagues in the Green Chamber, Hon.Sunday Dekeri Anamero (APC member representing Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo State) was bold enough to inform Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinumbu gave each Honourable Member of the Federal House of Representatives (360 of you ) truck loads of rice worth of 100 million each to share to their constituencies ( including Ahiazu/Ezinihitte which you happen to be our non performing member).

This kind gesture from Mr President is part of his government yuletide palliatives in furtherance of his determination to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses due to the present economic challenges millions of Nigerians are currently facing.

Honourable Chinedu,the good people of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte have been patiently waiting for you to share these rice larges from the President to them since 2023 Christmas and New year celebrations, unfortunately all our waiting was to no avail as ‘we didn’t hear from you nor ‘see your breaklight’ regarding sharing our rice from Mr President ‘ up til this morning of Monday,8th January that many people have left the constituency to their respective destinations.

It is because of how many Honourable Members like your withheld these rice from your Constituents for your personal use made this your colleagues (Honourable Sunday Dekeri) to ‘Open your yashes’ .

Honourable,why did you decided to eat what belongs to the poorest of poor in your constituency?

These people you shortchanged be eating what belongs to them are the same people that ‘voted’ for you .

Honourable Chinedu,did you know that by denying these poor people their entitlements that you have ‘Poo in the Church’

Honourable Chinedu, you could recollect my discussion with you the first day you were introduced to me in 2019 at the eve of that year’s general Election.

You were among His Excellency, Emeka Ihedioha’s entourage when he attended my event ( IGBO MERITS AWARD 2019) at City Global Hotel, Owerri.

Uche Ogbuagu was also with you people that night. At the end of that discussion you promised to be different and told me that you were a self made man who is coming to help the masses.

Now, with this rice issue you have shown that you don’t have both character and conscience.

If this was to be during the election, you would have distributed more than that so that you can use it to buy their conscience hence you and your fellow wicked politicians have sworn to keep them poor forever .

From the grapevine,we heard that you are keeping the rice to repackage and share to people during 2027 election and I ask which election?

The worst thing you can do to your self is to present your self for any electrol contest in Mbaise again because you have failed woefully.

During,your first tenure , I wrote to you which you responded via WhatsApp after seeing my post on Facebook on why you captured Oparanadim gully erosion ( Ala ka Mmadu Duruowere) as part of the jobs you have attracted as according to you work is almost finished in covering the erosion site .

You lied to me in that your message that you just included it in that year’s ecological fund budget .

Yet up till today ,we didn’t see both your ecological fund and no single work was done there yet you have taken both the glory and the money at the same time .

This economic terrorisim you committed against our people is even more painful and worrisome when we juxtaposed it with the fact that you are from PDP.

This is a party that should be showing ‘Love’ to Ndi Igbo and not this kind of wickedness from you and your ilks.

Ndi Igbo deserves better from PDP for their support since 1999, unfortunately the reverse is the case because we elect the wrong ones.

One of your colleagues, Senator Ekweremmadu is in prison today not necessaryly because of what he did but partially because of what he failed to do.

Had Ekweremmadu built or used his position to attract a standard hospital in his constituency, state or even anywhere in Nigeria,his daughter wouldn’t have the need to travel abroad for transplanting

Let it be on record Honourable, that by committing this deadly crime plus economic sabotage against our people, you have declared your self a personae Non-granta all over Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte untill you purge your self , apologize and return these rice or it’s money equivalent which is #100,000,000 .

THE TIME FOR ACCOUNTABILITY IS NOW.

Thanks for your expected comply.

Prince Mike Akubueze Asaigbo

08069002604

Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Federal Constituency.

Meanwhile, while other Federal Representatives have distributed Federal government Christmas Rice for Constituents, their colleagues from Imo State are yet to distribute to Constituents as directed by the president.