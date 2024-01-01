Breaking: Gov Fubara Appoints Former Assembly Speaker Edison as Chief of Staff

Governor Fubara has Appointed Former Assembly Speaker Edison as Chief of Staff.

Governor Sim Fubara has made a significant political move by appointing the immediate past Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, as the new Chief of Staff of the Rivers State Government House.

Edison Ehie Earlier, Ejes Gist News Nigeria reported the resignation of Rt. Hon. (Barr) Ehie, Ogerenye Edison– Ph.D, DSSRS, from his position as Speaker and his decision to step down as a lawmaker. This development follows the intervention of President Tinubu in the political crisis within the state, resulting in several resolutions.

One of the crucial resolutions involves the reinstatement of the former speaker, requiring the current speaker to relinquish his position. Governor Fubara’s decision to appoint Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie as Chief of Staff signifies a strategic move in the aftermath of these political developments.

Source: https://ejesgist.ng/edison-ehie-rivers-state-chief-of-staff-fubara/