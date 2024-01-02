Gov. Agbu Kefas grants clemency to 31 inmates in Taraba

The Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas on Monday(New Year’s Day) granted clemency to 31 inmates of Correctional Centre in the state in the spirit of the New Year.

Agbu announced this during his New Year broadcast in Jalingo.

According to him, the decision reflects his commitment to justice, compassion, and the belief in the transformative power of rehabilitation.

“In the spirit of renewal and progress, I am pleased to announce that, in the exercise of my prerogative of power, we shall be granting clemency to 31 deserving inmates.

“This decision reflects our commitment to justice, compassion and the belief in the transformative power of rehabilitation.

“Let me assure you that our dedication to the unity and development of Taraba remains unwavering.

“Every citizen across the 168 wards is an integral part of our collective journey towards prosperity, he said.

Agbu assured that he would redouble his efforts to make Taraba State a haven for all.

He stressed the need for fostering unity, embracing progress, and hard work for the betterment of the state.