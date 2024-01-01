8.4 C
New York
Monday, January 1, 2024
Search
Subscribe

New Year: Reps Member urges Citizens Not To loose Hope

N/West
New Year: Reps Member urges Citizens Not To loose Hope
New Year: Reps Member urges Citizens Not To loose Hope

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Umar Ado Sokoto
The national Assembly member representing Koko/ Besse Maiyama Federal constituency Kebbi state, Hon. Salisu Garba Koko (Jarman Koko)  deputy chairman House committee on Banking and funance has called on his constituents and people of Kebbi state  to work hard for the country’s unity and progress in the new year.
Speaking to our Correspondent in Sokoto, the house of representatives member, says “We are grateful to God for bringing us to the start of a new year 2024, let us take a moment to reflect on the past year and give thanks to Almighty God for all his blessings”.
” Let us  look forward to the year 2024 with hope, faith and aspirations as  God’s love and guidance are with us.
“We pray for continued peace and prosperity in Nigeria, and we should ask God to bless our country with unity, and prosperity as we surgeon in to the new year.
” We should also pray for continued spiritual growth in our diverse religious beliefs  so that we may  draw closer to Almighty God.
 ” We should endeavour to  pray for those who have lost hope and those who feel despair. Says the national Assembly member.
We ask that they find strength and comfort in God’s love”
 He noted, “The scars of tragedy are still fresh, and the pain lingers, but let us embark on this new year with a collective spirit of resilience and hope.
 The challenges we face in our Communities will not define who we are, but rather, our shared determination to rise above our nations adversaries with a view to shape our future reacornings.
“The  attacks by terrorist in the northwest and other parts of the country was aimed at  sowing the seeds of discomfort, fear and create division among  us,  but we shall stand undeterred and united against our enemies.
 ” Any force that seeks to undermine our collective peace.
 Our strength lies in our ability to come together, support one another, and rebuild  our communities.
“Let us not succumb to despair, but channel our griefs  to a collective resolve to build a future where, where unity prevails over division, and peace reigns supreme above hate”. Says Jarma
 “As we step into the new year, let us hold onto prayers so as to thrives in peace, prosperity, and shared understanding.” The law make stated.
 ” together hand in hand we will emerge stronger, much more united and  and  resilient.” concluded the national Assembly member.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Police arrest popular Radio Presenter MC Manosky for defiling a 15year Old Boy in Abia

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Festival suspended due to insecurity for 18 years held in Southern Kaduna

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.