New Year: Reps Member urges Citizens Not To loose Hope

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The national Assembly member representing Koko/ Besse Maiyama Federal constituency Kebbi state, Hon. Salisu Garba Koko (Jarman Koko) deputy chairman House committee on Banking and funance has called on his constituents and people of Kebbi state to work hard for the country’s unity and progress in the new year.

Speaking to our Correspondent in Sokoto, the house of representatives member, says “We are grateful to God for bringing us to the start of a new year 2024, let us take a moment to reflect on the past year and give thanks to Almighty God for all his blessings”.

” Let us look forward to the year 2024 with hope, faith and aspirations as God’s love and guidance are with us.

“We pray for continued peace and prosperity in Nigeria, and we should ask God to bless our country with unity, and prosperity as we surgeon in to the new year.

” We should also pray for continued spiritual growth in our diverse religious beliefs so that we may draw closer to Almighty God.

” We should endeavour to pray for those who have lost hope and those who feel despair. Says the national Assembly member.

We ask that they find strength and comfort in God’s love”

He noted, “The scars of tragedy are still fresh, and the pain lingers, but let us embark on this new year with a collective spirit of resilience and hope.

The challenges we face in our Communities will not define who we are, but rather, our shared determination to rise above our nations adversaries with a view to shape our future reacornings.

“The attacks by terrorist in the northwest and other parts of the country was aimed at sowing the seeds of discomfort, fear and create division among us, but we shall stand undeterred and united against our enemies.

” Any force that seeks to undermine our collective peace.

Our strength lies in our ability to come together, support one another, and rebuild our communities.

“Let us not succumb to despair, but channel our griefs to a collective resolve to build a future where, where unity prevails over division, and peace reigns supreme above hate”. Says Jarma

“As we step into the new year, let us hold onto prayers so as to thrives in peace, prosperity, and shared understanding.” The law make stated.

” together hand in hand we will emerge stronger, much more united and and resilient.” concluded the national Assembly member.