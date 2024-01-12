Anambra: High Expectations, As Power Changes Hand in Ebenator

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Henry Chigozie Anadi has officially assumed office as the new President General (PG) of Ebenator Community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The momentous handover ceremony, which held at the Ebenator Civic Center on Thursday, January 11, 2023, took place unfolded during an emergency general meeting of the Ebenator Development Union (E.D.U.), and drew participation of a significant number of persons who came to witness the historic transition.

In his remarks at the event, the outgone President General of the community, Dr. Anthony Okechukwu, gave a comprehensive review of his 6-year tenure, as the community’s leader, as well as presented a sector-by-sector account of his stewardship.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve and the unwavering support received from the community, the ex-PG candidly shared the challenges encountered at different points in time and the efforts made to address them, providing valuable insights for the incoming administration; even as he called on Ndị Ebenator to support and rally round the new leadership. The formal handover note was adopted by a community member, Mr. Ernest Okoli and seconded by Mr. Toochukwu Onyekwelu, further symbolizing a smooth transition.

The new executives include: Mr. Chigozie Anadi (PG), Mr. Amaechi Anyika (Vice President), Mr. Uzor Felix Ndianefo (Secretary General), Mr. Anthony Ezepuo (Assistant Secretary), Ojiego Chidiebere (Financial Secretary), Izunna Okafor (Public Relations Officer), Mr. Chinedu Ebubedike (Chief Welfare Officer), Mr. John Orumba (Treasurer) Mr. Donatus Odenigbo (Chief Provost), Mr. Okwuchukwu Esomonu (Auditor), Mr. Leonard Atueyi (Welfare), among others.

In his inaugural speech, Mr. Anadi conveyed appreciation for the trust vested in him by the community. He wasted no time in outlining his commitment to restoring the lost glory of Ebenator. Pledging to ensure unity and inclusivity without discrimination, he dedicated the administration to a higher purpose, seeking divine guidance for the task ahead. Anadi’s emphasis on an open-door policy and transparency set the tone for a leadership focused on accountability and community engagement.

In their separate remarks, some of the the community, including the immediate-past Vice President, Barr. Francis Ndubuogaranya, and others such as Mr. David Ndoeche, Mr. Roland Udeze, Mr. Joachim Uzochukwu, Mr. Chigozie Chukwumere, and Mr. John Aladi, shared views laden with appreciation, advice, and pledges of allegiance and support, reflecting the shared vision for the community’s betterment.

The event also featured the dissolution of all committees from the previous administration, a strategic move to pave the way for fresh perspectives governance. Simultaneously, the new PG also announced the formation of new committees and their respective members, signaling a commitment to a revitalized approach in community leadership.

Beyond the formalities of the handover, Mr. Anadi and his fellow executives had earlier embarked on an extensive Thank You visit and courtesy calls to various zones in the community — Ụmụonyeụkpa, Ụmụnnama, Uhuala, and Amakom, as well as to private individuals and some stakeholders in the community, underscoring the administration’s commitment to a collaborative governance.

As Ebenator community embraces this new era, the residents eagerly anticipate the positive transformations promised by the incoming administration.

Some of the newly-created committees and their members include:

YOUTH AND SPORTS:

Chukwuka Akam (Chairman)

Emeka Eze (Vice Chairman)

Ifeanyi Ndubuisi (Secretary)

Ngozi Igwe (Fin. Sec.)

Chibuike Ngoka (Treasurer)

Toochukwu Onyekwelu ( P.R.O.)

Chikwado Ebubedike (Provost)

Onyeka Umeh (Welfare)

YOUTH TASKFORCE:

Ugochukwu Madubuogu (Chairman)

Amara Ndianefo (Vice)

Okwuchukwu Obunadike (Secretary)

Chimezie Umuoma

Ifeanyi Onyido

Ugochukwu Egwuatu

Obiora Nwanzor

Pascal Ojiaku

Chubuina Aladi

Obieze Uzonna

Sunday Oguegbu

Okwuchukwu Muoma

EDUCATION:

Bartholomew Mbah (Chairman)

Toochukwu Onyeama (Secretary)

Ikenna Ezeotubelu

Emeka Ndoeche

Chigbo Okechukwu

MARKET COMMITTEE:

Chijioke Ndoeche (Chairman)

Nkoli Okafor (Secretary)

Beatrice Ejionye

Nnamaka Udeze

Ignatius Anyim

WORKS AND EROSION COMMITTEE:

Ugochukwu Abbah (Chairman)

Jerome Igwe (Secretary)

Godwin Anyakee

Chigbo Okafor

PEACE COMMITTEE:

Boniface Nnaka (Chairman)

Mike Oduagu (Secretary)

Emeka Arinze

Adolphus Nwokeneche

Okwuchukwu Okoli

ELECTRICITY COMMITTEE:

Ebuka Mbamobi (Chairman)

Anthony lgwegbe (Secretary)

Izuchukwu Muoma

Mike Ilechukwu

Bertrand Mmaduneme

COLLECTION OF ELECTRICITY DUES:

Ifeanyi Ejidike (Chairman)

Ekene Obunadike (Secretary)

Micha Ibeagwa

Ikenna Nwaogu

LAND COMMITTEE:

Nzube Egbuchunam (Chairman)

Uzochukwu Okafor (Secretary) Anene Amataizu

Elias Igwe

Chigozie Udeze

CULTURE AND TRADITION COMMITTEE:

Donatus Okafor (Chairman)

Lawrence Onyido (Secretary)

Reuben Anyisia

Joachim Adieme.

The committees, according to the PG, will be inaugurated in Saturday at 12.pm at the Civic Center.

More photos from the handover ceremony: