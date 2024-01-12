8.4 C
Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed As Bauchi Governor

Gov Bala Mohammed urges Christians to fear God
Gov Bala Mohammed urges Christians to fear God

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Bala Mohammed as the Governor of Bauchi State.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa who read the lead judgment dismissed the appeal filed by Sadique Abubakar for lacking in merit.

In November, the Court of Appeal affirmed the victory of Governor Mohammed in the March 18 governorship election.

Sadique Abubakar, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had filed an appeal after the election petition tribunal judgment upheld Governor Mohammed’s election.

One of the appellant’s pleas was that the election should be nullified, alleging that the forms and booklets used in the election were not properly filled.

However, the appeal court ruled that the appellant failed to prove this allegation with the necessary evidence.

Anambra: High Expectations, As Power Changes Hand in Ebenator
Setback For APC As Supreme Court Reinstates Abba Yusuf As Kano Governor

