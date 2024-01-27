Anambra Deputy Gov Tasks Onitsha Landlords Over Defacing Of Streets. As House Owners Lament Extortion By Touts

.By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra state Deputy Governor Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim has lamented the defacing of the Onitsha commercial town urging the landlords to ensure strict compliance to the law on sanitation.

This is coming as the landlords of Onitsha South local government area have complained about the extortion and double taxation being perpetrated by suspected touts in the area who come to forcefully obtain money from them in the name of property rates and development levies .

Ibezim who was at the interactive meeting with the landlords of Fegge town in Onitsha South local government area observed that most houses in Onitsha do not have soak away pits while those the have channel them into the Sakamori and Nwangene river hence causing health hazards to inhabitants.

“The essence of this meeting is for us to interface with you all the landlords on the need to clear the blocked drains clear the refuse dumps , plant trees and paint these you buildings to give this place a face lift”

“We have discovered that most buildings in Onitsha town do not have soak away pits and those that have empty their waste inti the Sakamori and Nwangene and this is causing health hazards among people and this doesn’t speak well of the largest commercial town in the sub Saharan Africa ” he said.

Commissioner for Environment Engr Felix Odumegwu noted that the main trust of the meeting with landlords is to sensitize them on the need to clearing the drains , panting of trees as well as painting of buildings.

He noted that there is a law buy the state Assembly on those issues adding that government cannot use the big stick now but would engage the stakeholders before taking actions against defaulters.

Chairman Onitsha South local government area Chief Emeka Joseph Orji explained that in the last one year his administration has been able to enforce cleanliness and removal of illegal structures and shops built on top of the flood blanes.

Orji stated that the Council area would stop at nothing to put Onitsha in it’s position adding that there shall be no sacred cows as those that are against the law would face the music.

Chairman Urban Regeneration Council Arch Mike Okonkwo noted that the state government wish to replicate what is seen at the developed countries adding that it is no rocket since to put Onitsha in the world map of Cities that have enabling environment for business and healthy living.

Speaking earlier the spokesman of the Fegge landlords Chief Ignatius Agabarugo noted that they are ready to cooperate with the state government but lamented the extortion of landlords by suspected touts adding that when a landlord is carrying out the renovation of buildings the boys come to demand for money.

He further urged government to look into double taxation and payment of of property rates which according to him has been a rip off on the landlords.