Yuletide : I Won’t Spare Any Criminal In Imo, CP Aboki Vows

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew |Owerri

Commissioner of Police in Imo State, CP Aboki Danjuma has urged parents and guardians to advise their children and wards to stay away from crimes and criminality, as he would not spare anyone caught going against the law or hampering effort of the command to guarantee security of lives and properties in the state.

The CP stated this while addressing market women in Eke Okigwe market, Okigwe when he led top management team of the command on a confidence building tour to the market, on Tuesday.

He said, “as mothers, I beg you to advise your children and relatives to stay away from crimes. Advise them to look for something meaningful to do with their lives because if they continue in crime, I can assure that one day, they will be caught and I will ensure that they face the consequences of their actions.”

The Imo Police boss also used the opportunity to reassured them and the entire Imo people of robust policing of the state especially during the Christmas and New year festivities.

He said the command would deploy extra manpower and necessary logistics to areas with security concern to compliment effort on ground to guarantee adequate security for the people.

“Today, I am here to reassure you that the police are with you. Nothing will happen to you. We will continue to do our best to protect you from those criminal elements.

“This Christmas and new year, I want you all to celebrate them in peace without any fear and by the special grace of God, we will all have a happy celebrations.

“We will continue to count on your support and prayers because we can’t achieve a crime free Imo alone. We will all work as partners to achieve the desired result”, CP Danjuma said.

The Imo Police boss during the tour met and interacted with traders at Okigwe Modern Market, Okada riders at Okigwe Town, men and officers of Okigwe Area Command and Division, Chairman and executive members of Okigwe Council and Commander of 34 Artinary Brigade, Okigwe among other stakeholders from the area.

He also solicited continued support, partnership and collaboration with sister security agencies and members of the public to the Command, while reiterating the commitment of the command under his leadership to rid the state of violent crimes.

The Commissioner further charged his men on proactiveness and professionalism, warning that he would not cordon any form of indiscipline, misconduct or involvement in corrupt practice from any of them.

He also assured them of the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun in ensuring that their welfare are adequately taken care of, to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

He equally warned those perpetrating crimes and criminality in the State to desist henceforth, stressing that the command would stop at nothing in stamping out all forms of crime in the State.

Some of the communities the CP and his team visited included Aro Umulolo, Amuro, Ihube, Aku, Ogii, Ezinnachi, Umulolo among others.