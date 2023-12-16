Why NUJ honored Bauchi Governor

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has been nominated as the recipient of this year’s prestigious Milestone Recognition of Media Icons in Nigeria , “ Media-Friendly Governor 2023″ award by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

A statement signed by Mukhtar Muhammed Gidado Special adviser Media, said the honour, In a resounding acknowledgment of his exceptional commitment to fostering a positive relationship with the media,

He said this accolade stands as a testament to Governor Mohammed’s outstandingq achievements in urban and rural infrastructure development , unwavering support for the media, and his commitment to transparent governance.

Gidado said “It is on record that , under Governor Bala Mohammed’s visionary leadership, Bauchi State has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its infrastructure landscape. The administration’s unwavering dedication to improving roads, schools , hospitals and other critical amenities has significantly enhanced the quality of life for the people of Bauchi”.

The governor’s strategic approach to development has not only modernized the state but has also set a benchmark for sustainable progress.

He said Governor Bala Mohammed’s open-door policy and genuine commitment to transparency have been pivotal in fostering a robust relationship with the media. Recognizing the media’s role as a bridge between the government and the public, the governor has actively engaged with journalists, providing them with the necessary access and information to keep the public well-informed. This award recognizes his understanding of the vital role media plays in a thriving democracy.

Beyond infrastructure, Governor Mohammed’s administration has implemented impactful policies that have contributed to the socio-economic development of Bauchi State. Initiatives aimed at poverty alleviation, education enhancement, and healthcare improvements have been prioritized, showcasing the governor’s holistic approach to governance.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, in conferring this prestigious award, also acknowledges Governor Bala Mohammed’s unwavering commitment and support to the media organizations and individual journalists too numerous to mention . It is in the light of these commendable achievements that the Nigeria Union of Journalists proudly nominated him “Media-Friendly Governor 2023″ . The recognition is to serve as an inspiration for other leaders to prioritize media collaboration, transparency, and sustainable development for the greater good of their constituents.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s dedication to progress, coupled with his amicable relationship with the media, position him as a beacon of exemplary leadership in Nigeria. He is also expected to be the key note Speaker at the historic event which is scheduled to hold on Thursday , December 7, 2023 at Airport Hotel , Ikeja , Lagos by 4pm prompt.

The media Directorate of the Bauchi State Government House and the entire media family in the State congratulate and solidarise with the peoples Governor on this well-deserved honor and looks forward to continued collaboration in the pursuit of a vibrant and informed society