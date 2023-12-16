Bauchi University Gadau holds first combined Convocation 10 years after its establishment

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State University Gadau BASUG has completed arrangement to hold its first combined Convocation on Saturday, the 16th of December 2023.

During the occasion the varsity will present 7,543 graduands for Seven sessions for conferment of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas, Masters Degrees, Master of Sciences, Masters of Arts and Doctorate degree at

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Fatima Tahir who stated this at a maiden press conference as part of activities marking the convocation ceremony at the University, said that Bauchi State University Gadau was established in the year 2010 through the Bauchi State House of Assembly Act to serve as a catalyst for educational development thereby serving the need for sustainable growth of the state and beyond.

The total number of graduands to be conferred with first degree at the ceremony stands at 7,196. Out of this number, 184 which represents 2.6 percent bagged first Class, 2,411 which represents 33.5 percent graduated with Second Class Upper while 3,695 which represents 31.3 percent had Second Class lower.886 which represents 12.3 percent graduated with Third Class and 19 which represents 0.26 percent graduated with Pass degree”

She said, academic activities began in the university in 2011/2012 to date and has graduated six set of graduands with no convocation held.

Fatima said “the university will confer on deserving candidates who have lived up to expectation of academic excellence and moral character will also be officially recognized and celebrated.The breakdown of the graduands include 119 Post graduate Diplomas, 193 Professional Master Degree Holders, 183 Academic Masters and Masters of Arts and 19 PHD holders”

“In line with the university tradition, council and Senate approves to confer honorary doctorate degree during the university’s Maiden convocation on some deserving and distinguished personalities.These personalities include Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed of Bauchi State, Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, Emir of Katagum, Umar Faruk II, Elder State man late Mallam Sa’adu Zungur and former Bauchi State Governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda..

She said that some completed projects executed by the bauchi state government and that of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFUND) will be commissioned followed by a pre-convocation lecture to be delivered by Professor Attahiru Muhammadu Jega the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be chaired by to the secretary to the State government, Barrister Mohammed Kashim, followed by a Chancellor dinner to hold by 8pm.