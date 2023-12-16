APC chieftain Manasseh wants Tinubu to appoint Gizo as Lalong’s replacement

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC and a key member of the Independent Presidential Campaign Council of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Honouranle Godfrey Manasseh, has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider Dr Amos Gizo as a minister to represent Plateau State as a replacement of labour Minister Simon Lalong who is now going to upper chamber as Senator

Manasseh made the call in Bauchi, during a press conference with journalists, He said Gizo, a former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, worked tirelessly for the emergence of Tinubu as President. “I have also come here to point to Mr President of someone I know is over committed to the cause of bringing him to power,” Manasseh, who was Chairman of Christians Coalition for Tinubu-Kashim in Bauchi State, stated.

“As a Christian from the north I knew what we went through I know the level of persecution based on the level of information available, which is no longer there. “I knew what we went through and what is happening in Plateau State where we hope that the present minister of Labour and productivity, Simon Lalong would be sworn in as senator representing his constituency, meaning Plateau State would have a vacancy based on federal character commission to nominate another minister.

“With what we have seen from Mr President, with his commitment, with his willingness to give Nigerians a renewed hope agenda, for us who sacrifice our lives day and night, in the rain and in the sun because we trusted him, it is necessary at this moment to look at trusted hands that can best fit in when Lalong bows out”.

The legal practitioner argued that Gizo, a well kown chieftain of the APC is highly recommended to replace Lalong, former governor of Plateau State. “We called him to come to Bauchi to be part of our tour to convince Christians in the State that Tinubu was our best option,” he recalled the stiff opposition that met the party’s Muslim – Muslim ticket.

“We met with all the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) branches in Bauchi State. “We started at the headquarters in Bauchi moved to Tafawa Balewa, Dass and Bogoro and all the local government that have Christians. “I remember when Gizo was in Bauchi and told them that when Tinubu was sworn in as President, we will return together.

“I see this as a great opportunity with his experience as a former senator and former National Youth leader, with his experience and as a journalist, Gizo has all it takes to be a minister and President Tinubu is aware. “When the Christians from the north ran away from Tinubu, Gizo was one of the few that stood by him. “I have never seen such loyalty.

“I have never doubted because he was loyal to a man that knows how to reward loyalty which was the perfect ingredients that brought Tinubu on board. “I want to make a plea to Mr President that we trust to give this opportunity to this man whose loyalty is 100 percent.

“Gizo gave the government’s renewed agenda 100 percent support, he gave Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 100 percent, he gave APC 100. “Everyone is aware that Christians are becoming quite aware that the Muslim Muslim tickets was not meant for religion. It has fared well and come 2027 Christians are voting Tinubu back. “If we don’t have people like Amos Gizi who has been committed since day one in the administration, it will be difficult to win 2027.

“So I want to call on Mr President that this loyalty that pays, Gizo’s loyalty that was smelling all over, his name even was changed to Jagaban and emilokan, this loyalty that pays let it be established on this man.

“It will look pitiable for us who learning from him if after all the nooks and cranny we entered at the end of the day this man will not be not considered as part of people to put Nigeria on the part of growth, then for us who are learning from Tinubu we may not end up learning it all. Tinubu has so many things on his head and does not need to be reminded of who he is”.