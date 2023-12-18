Suspension: Oyetola fingers as Osun Coalition wants Chief Judge,Ojo removed

A rights group, Osun Coalition for Civil Society Organizations (OCSSO) has insisted that the Osun State Chief Judge (CJ), Honourable Justice Adepele Ojo should be relieved of her present position as head of the Judiciary arm of government in the State, throwing their support behind the State Government suspension of Justice Adepele Ojo, alleging Justice Ojo of destroying the State judiciary beyond redemption.

It also stated that the State judiciary under Ojo has been a pawn in the hand of politicians in the State, particularly, the immediate past Governor of the State and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gbeyega Oyetola.

Alleging of the unholy and illegal frolick between Mr. Oyetola and Justice Ojo have put the respected third arm of government into jeopardy under the watch of Justice Adepele Ojo

In a statement issued and signed by the Coalition Coordinator, Comrade Ade Olakunle and made available to Journalists on Sunday, the group disclosed that Justice Ojo has been listening to the dictates of Mr. Oyetola till the present moment and they have concluded plans to frustrate all the cases involving the camp of former Governor of the State and immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in the Courts of competent jurisdiction in the State.

He maintained that the contents of the conversation between Ojo and Oyetola have been in public domain where it was shown very clearly how Justice Ojo and Mr. Oyetola were plotting to manipulate the wheel of justice in the State judiciary by instructing particular Judges to adjudicate unfairly, illegally, and with malicious bias over certain political and Chieftaincy matters, particularly any case filed by Ogbeni Aregbesola or any member of his Omoluabi Caucus against Oyetola or his group.

He added that Justice Ojo has been transferring any erring Judge who refused to do their bidding, and replacing such with judges that they could control and manipulate to do their bidding.

Comrade Olakunle maintained that the group has few of the phone chats of Justice Ojo and that of Mr. Oyetola to prove its position beyond reasonable doubt,citing the case of Olubunmi Odetayo V. Gboyega Famodun& Ors in Suit Number: HIK/58/2021 filed by Aregbesola’s group in 2021 which was dismissed in a controversial manner without any tangible reason by Justice Sikiru Oke.

The group further alleged that Justice Oke was a Judge planted by Justice Adepele Ojo when she was suddenly transferred away Justice Jide Falola who was sitting over the matter before then, and who had refused to be manipulated but Justice Oke, who once Legal Consultant to Mr. Oyetola promptly and unjustifiably dismissed the case without hearing any of the parties.

Also supporting his argument with the recent case between Tutu Olanrewaju V. Tajudeen Lawal in suit number.

:HOS/M.508/2023, which was another case instituted by Aregbesola’s faction of the APC in the State, he said there were violent attacks against the litigants and even Court Officials by thugs belonging to Oyetola’s faction of APC with the knowledge of Justice Ojo who has refused to bring to book the persons who attacked her own court officials