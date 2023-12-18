Ward Councillors Deny Been Sponsored By Senator, Against Lg Boss

…Expresses Regrets Voting Her Into Power

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

The three Ward Councilors in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who are against the Council Chairman, Mrs Euphemia Nwali, on Sunday denied being sponsored by a Senator from the area.

Nwali was presenting 2024 budget on Thursday when some councilors loyal to her passed a vote of confidence on her administration which did not go down well with some of the councilors that are not comfortable with her government, when one of them, Ukpabi Henry Ikechukwu of Amagu/Nsokkara Ward stood up and opposed the vote of confidence which caused commotion in the legislative council.

Nwali who expressed dismay over the conduct of Ukpabi, accused him of being sponsored by a Senator from the area to destabilize her administration in the council.

But Ukpabi and some of his allies on Sunday including, Uhuo Ifeanyi of Amudo/Okoffia Ward and Deputy Leader of the Legislative Council and Oviga Cletus Oviga of Amaezekwe Ward and Deputy Majority Leader, denied being sponsored by anyone and accused Nwali of non-performance.

“Senator Ken Eze is not sponsoring councilors in Ezza South Local Government, he is not sponsoring us in the crisis in our local government.

“This is a Chairman who vehemently refused to pay impress for the past nine months. This is the Chairman who has killed party structures for opposition in the local government.

“This is a Chairman who failed all the positions in the general election and returned PDP senatorial candidate in the local government during the general election. This is a Chairman who also returned APGA governorship candidate during the election.

“No Councillor or Senator is after her, she is after herself. The Chairman is the worst thing that has happened to Ezza South and we pray that God Almighty will not bring somebody like Mrs. Euphemia Nwali to come to power again. We regret voting her as Council Chairman in our area”, Ukpabi stated.