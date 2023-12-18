Fubara moves on with 10 as 9 commissioners resign position

Nine Commissioners out of 19 appointed into the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, have resigned their offices.

The gale of resignations had hit the State’s Executive Council following the political crisis between the Governor of the state, Fubara and his predecessor, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

As at Saturday, nine of the commissioners who were brought and are reportedly sticking to Wike left their offices in a shocking turn of events.

They include Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly, Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke, Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma, Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

Others are, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner for Housing, Dr Gift Worlu, Commissioner for Transport, Dr Jacobson Nbina and Commissioner for Environment, Austin Ben-Chioma resigned.

However, as at the last count on Saturday, 10 of the Commissioners, who were also appointed by Wike but have reportedly switched their loyalty to Fubara are still in the cabinet.

These people include Chris Green, Commissioner for Sports, Mr Uchechukwu Nwafor, Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Roseline Uranta, Women Affairs, Prof. Henry Ogiri, Power, Engr. Charles Amadi, Chieftaincy and Community Development.

Others are Dr. Adaeze Oreh, Health, Dr. Kenneth Chisom Gbali, Youth Development, Joseph Johnson, Information and Communications, Victor Kii, Agriculture and Isaac Umejuru, Urban Development.

Commissioner for Housing, Worlu, and the Commissioner of Environment, Austen Ben-Chioma, who were appointed alongside the Information (Johnson), Urban Development (Umejuru) and Agriculture (Kii) were barely two months before they were caught up in the political crossfire in the state.

However, there are indications that there is pressure on other members of the cabinet to resign their offices in the cabinet.

Meantime, all the Commissioners from the four Ikwerre-speaking local government areas of the state, the FCT’s ethnic nationality, Ikwerre LGA, Prof. Mmom (Education), Emohua LGA, Woke (Special Projects), Obio/Akpor, Dr. Worlu (Housing) and Port-Harcourt City, Aguma (Social Welfare) have already resigned their positions.