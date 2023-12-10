Soludo’s Press Secretary Shines at SCA 2023, Emerges Best Spokesperson in Nigeria

At the 3rd edition of the “Spokesperson Communication Awards and Conference” organized at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday, 7th December, 2023, the Press Secretary to the Anambra State Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, emerged the overall Spokesperson of the Year in a tightly-contested category.

The Edo-born imagemaker of the Anambra State Governor bagged this award ahead of other top players in the PR sector including the Public Relations Officer at the office of the Head of the Federal civil service who trailed behind in the second position.

The organisers said Aburime won The Spokesperson’s Communication Award (SCA23) for displaying Exceptional Skills in communicating and sustaining mutual relationships for effective media coverage of the activities of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra

Receiving the award on behalf of Mr. Aburime, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, the National Publicity Secretary of APGA and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on New Media, thanked the organizers for recognizing competence and dedication to duty.

Mr Aburime has dedicated the award to God Almighty and Governor Soludo for providing the platform upon which the rare honour came. He charged PR practitioners and journalists to stick to the ethics of the profession and eschew sensationalism and fake news.

The Spokesperson’s Award is annual event organized by the Image Merchant Promotion Ltd., Publishers of PRNigeria and Spokesperson’s Digest, in conjunction with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)

This year’s occasion was Chaired by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Muhammed Idris; while the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the President of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku were the Special Guest of Honour and the Chief Host respectively.

This is a big win for Anambra! Congratulations to the prolific writer and imagemaker of our amiable Governor, Christian Aburime!