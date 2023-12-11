8.4 C
SSCOE Sokoto regains its lost memories – Provost

Shehu Shagari Collage of Education Sokoto
Shehu Shagari Collage of Education Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Acting Provost of Shehu Shagari Collage of Education Sokoto has begins issuance of over 10,000 certificates in addition to statements of results to the graduates of the institute who were not issued for some years ago by the collage previous management .

Dr Umar Tambari stated said the he inherited series of challenges on assumption on June 6th,2023 ,among the problems includes declined in the enrollment of students ,lack of accreditation exercise by National Commission of Collages of Education(NCCE), poor working synergy between management ,staff and students of the collage and lack of teaching and learning facilities .

However,efforts were geared toward solving the issues ,as result the collage processed and procured the 10,000 copies out of 14,070,000 institute leaving certificates that were not issued to graduation students .

Under such shallow arrangements many students were disenchanted to further their studies ,others denied to be employed or secure admission while those already in the civil servants stream find it difficult to be promoted due to non issued of certificates .

The students statement of results we processed included for the students who graduated in degree affiliated programmes of Ahmadu Bello University and that of Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto respectively.

The results were for 2020 to 2021 and 2022 to 2023 academic sessions and was successfully processed within the first 100 days of the Governor Ahmad Aliyu led state administration.

In addition ,the NCE graduated students for the 2023 academic programmes would also receives their results by the end of December this year .

With this development ,as the saying in state that “Ba tahowa SSCOE an Matsala Amsar Result “, meaning it is easy to obtain admission but difficult to be issued your result.

The provost insisted that the saying is going to be over ,as we are trying to address it once and for all.

Meanwhile ,we are trying to collect the results of the undergraduates studies from their departments for processing to make sure the students collect their results by end of December and at least if it cannot be obtain by the end of December,next year between January to February it is going to be release to the students.

