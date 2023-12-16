Soludo’s Good Works Have Endeared Him to Ndi Awka — ACTDA Boss, Onuko

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Indigenes and residents of Awka, the capital city of Anambra State and its environs will continue to support the administration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo and also vote the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2025 gubernatorial election in the State, as a result of the quality impact of the good works of the Governor in the area.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Mr. Ossy Onuko, stated this in an interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, in which he said Soludo’s good works have endeared him to Awka people.

According to him, there is no more space in Awka for other political parties in Awka, as the people’s support is not divisible between APGA and any other.

Mr. Onuko cited instances of Governor Soludo’s remarkable achievements in infrastructural development and other sectors in the capital city and beyond. He pointed to the numerous road projects of the Soludo-led administration, which, he said, have transformed the cityscape, as well as enhanced its accessibility and aesthetics. He further hinted that the Governor’s commitment to improving the physical infrastructure of Awka has not only elevated the city’s status but has also positively impacted the daily lives of its residents.

Furthermore, Onuko highlighted the strides so far made in human capital development under Governor Soludo’s leadership, while also commending the administration’s initiatives in education, healthcare, and skill acquisition programs, noting that the indigenes and residents of Awka have benefitted immensely from these efforts and initiatives of the Soludo Administration.

Highlighting the administration’s efforts in waste management, green spaces development, and environmental conservation in the capital city, Mr. Onuko noted that these measures not only contribute to the aesthetic appeal of Awka but also underscore the Governor’s dedication to creating a sustainable and eco-friendly urban environment, both for the current and the future generations.

Onuko, who is also the National Leader of the Soludo Ambassadors, underscored the significance of every effective governance in fostering trust and strengthening people’s confidence in government, asserting that Soludo’s leadership style has not only fostered a sense of belonging and pride among the indigenes and residents of Awka, but has also endeared him to the people.

He pointed to the implementation of policies and programs that have stimulated business growth, attracted investments to Awka l, and fostered a vibrant economic environment in the area. According to him, the Governor’s focus on economic development has translated into increased opportunities for the residents, reducing unemployment and enhancing the overall prosperity of the City.

While emphasizing that support for APGA is support for the continued prosperity of the capital city and its environs, the ACTDA helmsman reiterated the confidence that the people of Awka have found in Governor Soludo as a leader who understands their needs and is dedicated to fulfilling them. He also expressed optimism that the Governor’s exemplary track record will not only secure overwhelming support of the people for him, but also ensure that there is no room for other political parties in Awka, as the residents unequivocally align themselves with the transformative vision of the Governor and the ideals of APGA.

“Awka has no space for other political parties, and it is so unfortunate for them. The good and wonderful works Mr governor is doing in the capital city have endeared him to Ndị Awka.

“The elites of Awka, the women, and even the youths of Awka are very much happy with Mr. Governor, for what he is doing in the capital city and its environs, and are willing to give him 100% support.

“We are not talking of him winning Awka this time around, but winning all votes. All we are saying is that Mr. Governor will win the 100% of the votes in Awka come 2025,” he said.

Onuko further opined that the people’s continuous support to the Governor and APGA is a reinforcement of the idea that the Governor’s dedication to progress has created an unwavering bond between the people of Awka and the APGA.

“Awka is for Soludo. Awka is APGA land, and it is not contestable,” he said.