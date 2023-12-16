8.4 C
New York
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Oil Host Community, Residents Protest Against Gas Company In Imo

S/East
Anoh Gas Processing Company
Anoh Gas Processing Company

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri
The concerned people of Assa North cluster on Thursday 14 December 2023 held a peaceful demonstration in Ohaji area of Imo State to protest against neglect of social responsibility by a leading Gas giant, Anoh Gas Processing Company (AGPC), citing several areas the community is deficient, which is not limited to the Assa-ohoba-obosima road.
According to the spokesperson of Assa North cluster, Comrade Duke-Bright C.C. Enyia, the cluster which is made up of many host communities including Assa, Obile, Ochia, Awarra, Ohoba and Obosima communities, ab initio wrote to intimate the Nigerian Police and other security agencies of the arrangement to embark on a peaceful demonstration against AGPC for their marginalization and calculated neglect over the host communities.
Although, our correspondent tried to reach the said Anoh Gas Processing Company (AGPC) to speak on the issue, but all efforts proved abortive as at press time.
However, a press release signed by relevant Government Security agencies and the spokesperson, reads; “Our terms of demonstration is peaceful and we are law abiding citizens of this country poised to using this avenue to express our inalienable right to peaceful demonstration aimed at drawing the attention of the Government, the management of ANOH GAS PROCESSING COMPANY (AGPC) and the entire world to the plight of our people.
It is pertinent to note that for over Four Years of ANOH GAS PROCESSING COMPANY operation in our area, there has not been any significant development or positive impact by the company on the Host Communities. We lack electricity, access roads, good hospitals, et.al and instead of developing our Communities; the ANOH GAS PROCESSING COMPANY has only succeeded in Balkanizing our Communities thereby depriving us of numerous benefits, opportunities, undertakings and engagements as specified in the local content and PIA act for Host Communities”.
The press release also reads;
“Secondly, the ANOH GAS PROCESSING COMPANY had conceded without due diligence and right rule of engagement for  capacity to awarding the ASSA-OHOBA– OBOSIMA Road to incompetent contractors who have demonstrated their unwillingness to construct that Road for over Three years it has been awarded thereby culminating into multiple accidents thus leading to deaths several injuries of members of the Host Communities, and has currently become an impasse for our people who are predominantly farmers making it unable to access their farms for daily bread hence, our  peaceful demonstration. Note that this very road had broken down completely owing to the impact of the ANOH GAS PROCESSING COMPANY heavy trucks implored for their construction works.
Therefore, we call on the Government, the Nigerian Police and all other recognized security agencies in the State to prevail on ANOH GAS PROCESSING COMPANY to take urgent action hence we draw your attention to a peaceful demonstration to convey our plight”, the Indigenes through the spokesman said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Drama As Imo PDP Holds State Executive Council Meeting Amidst Crisis

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  3 Weeks In Police Net : Imo Suspended Lands Commissioner Moves Against Uzodimma

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.