Redouble efforts to provide dividends of democracy --Aliyu charges cabinet members

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor ,Ahmad Aliyu has charged the members of the State Executive Council to double efforts toward providing dividends of democracy in the state.

Aliyu told his cabinet members to tighten their belts and brace up to the task of delivering dividends of democracy to people of the state by driving positive decisions.

Aliyu who spoke at the state weekly executive council meeting also reminded them of the oath of office administered on them.

“Remember your oath of office with the fear of God on decisions for the good people of Sokoto state”,

” You should justify your positions by tightening your belts to ensure we deliver the dividends of democracy to our people “, emphasised .

The governor noted that his administration was taking critical decisions for good explaining that all decisions were in conformity with campaign promises aimed at driving the socio economic yearnings and aspirations of people of the state to success.

” We are representing over 5 million people and we thank God for the kind of accolades we are receiving from the people of the state especially the APC family who are happy with the way we are steering the ship to better the lives of people of Sokoto state.”

The governor said his administration will continue to remain resilient and purposeful towards making Sokoto state a reference point for development.

However,the State government has approved various contracts worth over N12 billion during the state executive council meeting on Wednesday.

Its also extended the replacement of generator-powered streetlights to solar-powered lights on an additional 20 roads within the metropolis at the cost of N1,446,783,969 ,among others .