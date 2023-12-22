Gov’ship: Supreme Court reserves judgment on Bauchi elections 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal by the All Progressives Congress Bauchi governorship candidate, Sadique Abubakar, against the election of Governor Bala Mohammed.

A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice John Inyang Okoro, reserved judgment after all parties adopted their briefs of argument and affirmed that a slated date would be fixed and communicated to the respective parties for the final judgment.

The leading council to Governor Bala Chris Uche (SAN) urged on the apex court to uphold the appellant’s decision, arguing that the verdict was in line with sections 148 and 135 of the electoral act of the independent national electoral commission. READ ALSO Bauchi indigenes to get 50% scholarship increase - Gov Bala Mohammed

Speaking to journalists shortly after hearing the judgement, Governor Bala Mohammed said “I’m optimistic that the supreme Court will rule in his favour, urged his teaming supporters to remain calm and law abiding citizens”,.

Governor Mohammed was accompanied by the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by state chairman Alh. Hamza Koshe Akuyam, political office holders across the state, and we’ll wishers.

Recall that both the Tribunal and Appeal Courts upheld the election of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed as duly elected governor in February 2023.