8.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Popular Anambra Monarch Dies 8 Years After Escaping Assassination, 5 Days to Community’s Town Union Election

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The traditional ruler of Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Kris Onyekwuluje has passed on.

The State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne confirmed this to this reporter, Izunna Okafor, in a telephone interview.

The Commissioner, who said the monarch died on Tuesday, described his death as a huge loss, while also praying for his soul to find eternal rest in the Almighty. He further commiserated with the people of Umunya over the incident, noting that he would be dearly missed.

This reporter further gathered that the Igwe Onyekwuluje’s demise came barely five days to the proposed Town Union election of his community, scheduled for December 31, which, according to sources, may necessitate a shift of the election date by the community, as a mark of honour to him.

READ ALSO  Vice President Shettima, Obi, Otti, Uzodimma, Ekwunife Others Present, As Soludo Buries Father

Recall that Igwe Onyekwuluje (popularly known as Eze-Nya I), who was crowned in 1998, escaped assassination in 2015 after the men of the Special Anti-Robbery squad (SARS) foiled an attempt to murder him in cold blood by ten men, who were eventually arrested by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

The monarch, however, died barely 8 years after the incident and 25 years after his coronation.

May his soul rest in peace!

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Sultan tasks security personnel’s on proactive approach against vandits
Next article
Commissioner Dismisses Crisis In Deputy Gov’s Community. As Contestants Carpet ‘ Mischief Makers”

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Ebonyi Govt To Pay Civil Servants N100,000 As Christmas Package

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.