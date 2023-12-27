Sultan tasks security personnel’s on proactive approach against vandits

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto Alh Dr. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll has tasks on the Nigerian Securities to be proactive rather than being reactive in tackling and comberting security issues in the country.

Besides the Sultan used the medium to condemned the recent killings of innocent Community’s in Platuea State by unknown people at the eve of Christmas day and calling on government for proper investigation and prosecute the perpetrators to save as detterent to others.

Speaking at the 80th National Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) Wednesday in Bauchi, the Sultan who double as the President-General Jama’atul Nasaral Islam (JNI) and Nigeria Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) noted that the Nigerian securities always reacted after the incident happened. Saying “why is this bandits are always step ahead against our security personnel’s”.

According to the Sultan, said the issue of security challenges facing the Nation was as a result of not punishment of the culprits, said: “when leaders are up to their responsibilities the issue of insecurity and all other criminal activities will not occurred”,.

He explained that the killings that’s happening in the country is not the issue of religion’s, but its a pure problem of Leadership because things are now being politised.

While calling on the Muslims ummah to wake up to the raising up to challenges confronting the region, The Sultan urged Nigerians to intensify on prayers for the leaders and the country at large to overcome its current challenges.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the Occasion and Guest Speaker, Alh Yayale Ahmed and Sheikh Dr Tajuddeen Bello Adigun appealed for the establishment of MSSN University and Investment organ with a view to create sources of income and revenue generation to the body.

Also speaking, the National Amir, MSS National Headquarters, Mal Shehu thanked the LOC and all who contributed to the success of the event. And assured the members that plan is underway to make the body independently.

The Emir of Bauchi State, Alh Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu who is the Royal Father of the Day and Commissioner for Religious Affairs enjoyed the participants to extend the knowledge gained during their course and to be good people wherever they are as Muslims.