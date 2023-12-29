8.4 C
Police Launch Manhunt for Gunmen Responsible for Yesterday's Attack in Anambra Community

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have swung into action and launched intensive manhunt for the armed men responsible for attacking Uga community in Aguata Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that yet-to-be-identified gunmen suspected to have infiltrated into Anambra from a neighbouring state, stormed the popular Uga Roundabout at about 6:30pm on Thursday, in disguise as military personnel, and opened fire on policemen from Enugu State Police Command who escorted a convoy to Anambra, killing two of the officers.

It was gathered that the armed men, who also injured a mentally-challenged man during the attack, eventually abandoned one of their vehicles and fled the scene shortly after the remaining officers engaged them in a shootout.

Reacting to the incident through a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the State’s Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, had ordered an intensive search and manhunt for the suspects.

Explaining how it happened, he said: “The gang which disguised in military fatigue and seemed to be on a kidnap mission were jolted on seeing two armed Police officers approaching their direction. They opened fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the convoy they were escorting to decongest traffic gridlock. Other personnel returned fire, careful not to hit many motorists who were in traffic, forcing the bandits to flee.

“Police-led mobile Forward Operating Base which had been on intensive patrol of the entire area throughout Christmas Celebrations promptly responded to the scene. It recovered a Lexus SUV the gang operated with and defused an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle. It also recovered an AK-47 RIFLE belonging to one of the slain personnel.”

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adeoye who had declared the weekend and Christmas holidays as special working days for all officers and men in the Command, commended all personnel for their tireless and courageous effort in securing the people of Anambra State, while also urging them not to be demoralized by the supreme price paid by their colleagues from Enugu State Command but to draw inspiration from their bravery in confronting the criminal gang.

The PPRO also said Commissioner had condoled with the families of the deceased officers and Enugu State Police Command, and vowed that the personnel’s death would be in vain.

“He has also urged all officers and men of the Anambra State Police Command to redouble their efforts and remain vigilant. He assured that technology would be employed to track down the criminals who unleashed the attack on Police personnel.

“The Commissioner of Police encouraged the good people of Anambra State not to allow the incident to create fear in their minds but to continue with various activities they had slated for the yuletide season,” DSP Ikenga said.

