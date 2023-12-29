Rising school fees will increase school drop rate out in the North – Muslim Students lament

Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has lamented over the rising increased in school fees been introduced by the Tertiary Institutions would increased number of drop out of many northern students in the region.

Besides, the group said it’s also a plan to crippled its members from accessing western education in the country.

The lamentation was made by the Zonal Amir Chairman and National Vice-Amir A-Zone, Malam Muhammad Bin Isa at a closing ceremony of 80th National Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) held on Wednesday in Bauchi. Noting that the rising would create a lot of drop out of its members from the region.

According to him who said: “Within the world of our Universities there is tragic and astronomically rise in school fees, our universities continue to increase school fees, we are afraid that these will punish many of our members and it will push many of our members out of universities.

While we commend the effort of the government in coming up with students loan scheme we are not sure it will address the challenge of the current crisis on the rise in school fees, we therefore calling on well meaning Nigerians and the government and we passionately reappeal to our meaning Nigerians to consider and see the realities.

We are the one lagging behind in studies and with astronomical rise we would continue to suffer and would continue lagg. We are appealing to our meaning Nigerians particularly Muslims Ummah to look into this matter as a lot of our to Muslim students cannot continue to studies.

The MSSN Vice Amir Zone-A said the Nigerian Muslim Students are very concerned over the illegal attacks on innocent women and children in Palastine by Israel forces must bring to an end. The victims are dire needs of humanitarian support than ever before.

The Muslim World and the International Community must intensify efforts at providing both humanitarian support and mounted pressure Israel government and its allies to end this conflicts.

We are equally concerned by the nature of the involvement of ECOWAS in Niger Republic, the forceful change of government by some Nigeriean Armed Forces is unfortunate and inimical to the regional subregion and West Africa, however, the sanctions that have been enforce by ECOWAS on the country only punishes and make life unbearable for the ordinary people in Niger Republic.

We call on the ECOWAS to lift the sanction it has imposed on Niger and to allow the people to moved on the next stage of national plight.

We are outraged also by the security criss in the country, the senseless attacks by terrorist on rural communities in many parts of North-West and North Central that continue to claim lives of defenseless civilians and destroyed their wealth, kick our children out of schools as well as displaced families.

This act of terrorism has negatively affected farming activities in this region resulting to food insecurity and the country’s food security. We are not unaware of the ongoing operations by our gallant forces, however we call on more efforts to secure the lives and as well as their property.

Equally we are deeply disturbed by the hardship and pain underwent by many countrymen as results of subsidy removal, this has occasion unprecedented rise in price at commodities, the purchasing power of an average Nigerian whose income jas not risen most be looked into.

We call on the government to put in place more effective and workable intervention programmes to cushion these conditions.