8.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Panel of Enquiry adopts report of 23 LGCs monetised vehicles as exhibit in Sokoto

N/West
Panel of Enquiry adopts report of 23 LGCs monetised vehicles as exhibit in Sokoto
Panel of Enquiry adopts report of 23 LGCs monetised vehicles as exhibit in Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Umar Ado Sokoto

In Sokoto ,the Judicial Commission of Enquiry had received and adopted the assessment survey of 23 official vehicles monetised to the erstwhile local government chairmen as exhibits .

The Presiding Commission Judge ,Justice Ma’azu Pindiga on Wednesday during the proceedings of the judicial panel of enquiry sitting at Cabinet Office ,main conference hall of Usman Faruk Secretariat ,Sokoto.

Engr. Bello Suleiman a staff of the Sokoto State Ministry of works and transport was testified before the commission on memo number four which concern on his the role he played concerning the 23 vehicles monetisation exercise.

Suleiman who is also serving as the state board of survey technical secretary said he was directed by the chairman of the board to inspects ,assesses and valued the vehicles from request from ministry of local government on 4th April ,2023.

READ ALSO  I returned my official vehicles before leaving office ---Ex -- Deputy Gov. tell Sokoto Panel of Enquiry

He tendered the letter of directives endorsed by the chairman of the state survey board to the commission as witness.

“The exercise was carried out efficiently and to the best of his ability and submitted my reports to the chairman board of survey”, the witness added.

The witness told the commission that there was a letter from the ministry of local government address to the chairman board of survey to conduct the survey .

Meanwhile, the commission presiding judge ,justice Pindiga announced that so far nine witnesses were yet to testify before the commission of enquiry.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra Govt Sets to Launch Fire App, Re-strategizes for Harmattan
Next article
Aba receives special focus as Gov. Otti assents to the bill establishing GADA

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  SSCOE Sokoto regains its lost memories - Provost

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.