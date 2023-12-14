Aba receives special focus as Gov. Otti assents to the bill establishing GADA

By Okechukwu Keshi Ukegbu

Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, is set to receive special focus in Gov. Alex Otti’s government. This is as the bill establishing the Greater Aba Development Authority has been passed into law.

Gov. Otti while assenting to the bill said that it was give Aba, indeed South East, a special focus in terms of development.

He said:”Everyone who had followed the process of the campaigns and elections would have remembered that we had said that we needed a special focus on Aba which is a commercial nerve centre of the State,” Governor Otti said in a tone filled with reassurance”.

The Governor further noted that “Aba, beyond being a trading zone, is also an industrial base, where all kinds of light and heavy manufacturing; micro small and medium scale businesses are conducted”.

“Virtually every street in Aba is a market, eventhough we are working at organising them, but it is a strength that we recognise,” he said, adding, “when we invest heavily in infrastructural renewal in Aba, it is because we recognise the potentials that Aba has and we believe that if we improve on ease of doing business, we attract a lot of businesses,” he said.

According to the Governor,with the law now in place, Aba rejuvenation has got a legal backing to bring about the needed development in the commercial capital.