Anambra Govt Sets to Launch Fire App, Re-strategizes for Harmattan

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

As parts of her efforts towards ensuring adequate protection of life and properties of the people from unforseen incident of fire outbreak, the Anambra State Government has announced her plan to launch a fire app in the State.

The State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after a strategic meeting with the leadership and the station commanders of the Anambra State Fire Service, with a view to re-strategize and serve the people better, especially in this period of dry/harmattan season.

The meeting also had in attendance, the Permanent Secretary of the State’s Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Uzoka; as well as the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr Dr. Martin Agbili, among other senior staff of the two institutions.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner, who highlighted the significance of the Fire App in improving the efficiency of firefighting in Anambra, also stressed that the app would provide real-time alerts, emergency response information, and vital resources to both the public and the fire service, thereby fostering a quicker and more coordinated response to fire incidents.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka further underscored the need for adequate sensitization of the public at different locations in the State on the preventive and corrective measures to fire safety in the state, including teaching them how to use fire extinguisher.

Wishing the people merry Christmas and prosperous new year in advance, he further urged everyone to take every precautionary measure that would help prevent outbreak of fire in any part of the State, especially during this dry/harmattan season when everything is combustible.

“To this end, we want to wish Ndi Anambra a very merry Christmas and prosperous new year as we assure you of our readiness to serve you. In the coming days and weeks, we shall be unveiling our fire emergency preparedness plans,” he said.

Contributing, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr Dr. Martin Agbili, affirmed the importance of embracing technological innovations in firefighting in Anambra. He commended the state government’s proactive approach, while also assuring the public of the Fire Service’s readiness to adapt and leverage the new fire app to enhance their emergency response capabilities.

Additionally, the Anambra Fire Chief, who described fire as that which can kill but can be prevented, further urged citizens to stay vigilant and report potential fire hazards promptly, even as he reiterated the Fire Service’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging cooperation from the public in ensuring a safer environment for all.

On her own part, the Permanent Secretary of the State’s Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Uzoka, commended the government’s holistic approach to fire safety in the State, as well as the collaborative efforts between her Ministry and the Fire Service in developing comprehensive strategies to mitigate fire risks, especially during the dry season.

The Perm. Sec. also reminded Ndị Anambra of the need to always put off their electrical appliances when not in use, to prevent outbreak of electric-oriented fire. While stressing the importance of community engagement in fire prevention and emergency response, she also emphasized the need for citizens to actively participate in creating fire-safe environments.

The meeting also featured discussion on the some needs that might affect the operation of the fire stations in different parts of the State, with a view to addressing them, for more efficient and effective operation.