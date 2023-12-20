Nigeria ‘ll rise again despite challenges, says Seyi Tinubu

Nigerian entrepreneur and son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed hope that despite the challenges facing the country, Nigeria will rise again.

He said that since there is no great country that does not have a negative past and challenges, the bones shall rise again.

Seyi Tinubu, represented by the President (Youth Wing) of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, stated these in his congratulatory message to Bishop Simeon Nwobi on his Episcopal ordination as the Auxiliary Bishop of Ahiara in Imo State, obtained by journalists in Abuja.

He said, “I am therefore writing this congratulatory message in the spirit of sincere affection and brotherly love for the unity of the church and the country at large so that together we can defeat the common enemy of our nation.

“I strongly believe that my Lord Bishops, the priest and the church will use this opportunity to pray and unite our country, Nigeria irrespective of our religion, ethnicity and tribe.

“Despite the challenges facing us as a country, I’m very optimistic that Nigeria will rise and shine again in the comity of nations because there’s no great nation that does not have a negative past. There’s no country that doesn’t have challenges. But like the Bible says, the bones shall rise again.

“Congratulations on your elevation to the episcopacy. As you undertake this great task as Chief Shepherd of God’s flock, I wish you God’s abundant blessings in all your pastoral and other endeavours.”

Tinubu also cited Jeremiah 3:15 which says, ‘I will give you shepherds after my own heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding.’

He said God has chosen Bishop Nwobi “as a true witness to Christ, the Good Shepherd.”

“May He endow you with wisdom and ever deepening holiness as you guide the flock entrusted to your loving care. Please once again, accept my warm congratulations on your episcopal ordination”, he stated.