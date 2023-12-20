Extortion, Bribery Scandal Rocks New Imo Bureau For Lands Recovery As Hammer Falls On Paschal Nwakama

From Joshua Chibuzom

Governor Hope Uzodimma is said to have taken decisive action against allegations of bribery and misconduct surrounding the newly created office of the Special Adviser on Lands Recovery.

Impartial Observers learnt that the team leader, Paschal Nwakamma, popularly known as “Dum-Dum,” who was recently appointed by the governor as Special Adviser on Lands Recovery has been serially accused of extorting money from unsuspecting landowners under the guise of land recovery.

“Several reports of harassment, extortion and bribery had pushed the Shared Prosperity Commander, Governor Hope Uzodimma to order for a total investigation of Nwakama’s new office” 247 reliably gathered.

According to a report by one Victor Wallace, an APC publicist in Imo, circulated on internet platforms. ” residents of Ekpema layout in Owerri have come forward with disturbing accounts of Mr. Paschal Nwakamma’s alleged misconduct.

“Developers reported that Mr Nwakama and thugs attached to his unconstitutional office would storm their properties, brandishing guns and demanding money. These actions were accompanied by threats of having their land confiscated by the government under the pretext of land recovery. The affected landowners have expressed their concerns, warning that if left unchecked, this behavior could escalate into a security threat for the entire state.”

Wallace further revealed that Governor Uzodimma, deeply troubled by the numerous reports of bribery and extortion associated with Mr. Nwakamma, he swiftly directed the closure of the Special Adviser’s office.

According to Wallace, a public notice issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the governor announced that all land-related disputes should be redirected to the office of the Secretary to the State Government instead. This move aims to address the growing concerns and restore transparency to the land recovery process.

He stated, Additionally, Governor Uzodimma has authorized a forensic audit of all land documents, including building plans and certificates of occupancy, dating back to January 2007. This audit will help identify any fraudulent or illegitimate land claims and bring those responsible to justice. The governor has also urged individuals in possession of such documents to submit three copies of their title deeds or any evidence to the Secretary’s office within 21 days of the notice’s publication.

“The measures taken by Governor Uzodimma to address the alleged misconduct have not stopped at closing the Special Adviser’s office. He has initiated a discreet investigation into Mr. Nwakamma’s activities, as additional petitions and evidence continue to emerge. The Governor’s objective is to expose any illicit practices and hold those involved accountable.

It is noteworthy that Mr. Nwakamma’s reputation precedes him, as he has been previously associated with land racketeering and bribery during the previous administration. Unfortunately, he found himself in a position of power once again in the Uzodimma administration, enabling him to perpetuate his unethical activities with impunity.

The alleged land recovery scandal in Imo State has shed light on the darker side of some unscrupulous public office holders in the mould of the Special Adviser on Land Recovery who exploit their positions for personal gains and the advancement of greed and avarice. Governor Uzodimma’s swift response to the allegations of land grabbing and racketeering levelled against the Special Adviser on Land Recovery Mr Nwakamma Pascal aka Dum Dum demonstrates his commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring transparency in land-related matters. The ongoing investigation and forensic audit will be crucial in uncovering the truth and restoring public trust in the land recovery process.” Wallace wrote.