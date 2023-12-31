New Year Celebration : Anambra Man Requests 16 Soldiers, 20 Policemen, 12 DSS For Security 

Popular Anambra politician and businessman, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has demanded heavy security personnel of 16 soldiers, 20 policemen, and 12 operatives of the Department of State Services to secure him during this festive period.

Ukachukwu requested heavy security to enable him to travel to his hometown, Osumenyi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State to perform some functions in early January 2024.

The businessman made the application following the attack of gunmen on the convoy of the erstwhile Anambra State political godfather, Chief Chris Uba.

The incident which occurred at Uga junction, in Uba’s hometown claimed two policemen and two other persons on Thursday.

Ukachukwu, who recently married Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihezue, in separate letters to heads of security agencies in the state, said he would need the security operatives because of insecurity in the area.

According to the letters he signed, Ukachukwu said he would need 16 soldiers, 20 police officers and 12 DSS operatives to perform the functions he had lined up in the state during the period.

In one of the letters addressed to the Commander 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, Ukachukwu said, “I humbly write to request for 16 Army security personnel to provide security for me during my program/activities in Anambra State and beyond, scheduled to commence on January 6th to 10th of January 2024, respectively, taken cognizance of security challenges in my home town of Osumenyi in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State.

“The activities are as follows: On the 6th is my arrival and inspection of my personal road project at Osumenyi; on the 7th, the dedication of our village Church which my family rehabilitated and funded; on the 8th of January I will be performing the traditional mandatory rites for my marriage with my wife in her home town at Akokwa, (Ideato North LGA, Imo State).

“9th will be the dedication of another Church we built. On the 10th, other activities I have in the East.

“I graciously hope my request will be given a favourable consideration and approval.”