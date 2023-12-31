8.4 C
New York
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Sacked Imo Commissioner Freed After 40 Days In Detention

Crime
After enduring more than 40 days in police custody under the directive of Governor Hope Uzodimma, the ousted Commissioner for Lands in Imo State, Noble Atulegwu Abiaso, has been released from detention.
Governor Uzodimma’s decision to order the arrest and detention of Atulegwu stemmed from allegations of land grabbing and related offenses.
The former commissioner had been held at the police headquarters in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, as part of the ongoing investigations.
The release of Atulegwu followed the completion of investigations by the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Command.
Subsequently, he was granted bail, allowing him to reunite with his family after an extended period of detainment.
Despite the release, a source within Imo Government House, Owerri, who opted to remain anonymous, revealed to journalists that the matter is far from concluded.
According to the source, ongoing actions and investigations continue, with plans to summon Atulegwu for further questioning immediately after the 2023 festive period.
The source further stated he is expected to face charges in a court of competent jurisdiction.

