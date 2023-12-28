8.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Namadi assent to 2024 appropriation into law

N/West
Governor Umar Namadi
Governor Umar Namadi

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Mohammed Suleiman, Dutse.

Governor Umar Namadi of jigawa state has assented the 2024 appropriation of N298.140b bill into law with a call on the thirty members of the state assembly to uphold their constitutional responsibility in sticking to oversight functions in assisting the state government towards successful implementation of the budget.

Similarly he extend same protocol on the state’s head of ministerial, parastatals, and agencies to be watchful in line with financial regulations while implementing the 2024 budget.

Assenting this budget was informed after careful consideration of the inputs of all the stakeholder’s as it’s approval is for our collective goods, said Governor Namadi.

He promise to implement all that is in the budget in line with his 12 point agenda in taking jigawa state to a greater heights.

The budget proposal which was submitted to the House of Assembly on the 24 of November was properly scrutinized by the assembly members with modifications in injecting more money to specific ministries of Health, Education, Agric, and Economic Empowerment, adopted and passed by last week Thursday to the Executive for signing into law.

 

 

