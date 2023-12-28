Zuru Emirate in search of Solution to Socio Economic,Political Challenges 

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Obviously disturbed by the death of infrastructure in the emirate that is gradually destroying the socioeconomic fortunes of the people, the Emir of Zuru Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo ll, has conveyed an enlarged meeting of the council aimed at holistic identification, analysis and production of workable strategies for salvaging the unfortunate situation.

Statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Zuru (Jarman Dolekaina, Dan Masanin Rafin Zuru, Sadaukin Zuru) said the visibly determined Royal Father demonstrated his commitment to ensuring immediate liberation of his innocent subjects, subjected to untold hardship resulting from years of neglect and lack of cooperation among the elites in the emirate.

The meeting which was the first of its kind in the emirate in recent years, had in attendance the Senior Emirate Council members, the five Second Class Chiefs of Dabai, Sakaba, Wasagu, Fakai and Danko, over one hundred District heads.

Others include traditional title holders most of whom are senior retired members of the armed forces, renowned academicians, technocrats, successful business tycoons, politicians of different political affiliation and highly respected elder statements drawn from the four local government areas of Zuru, Danko/Wasagu, Fakai and Sakaba.

Among the major challenges identified to be responsible for the slow pace of socioeconomic development in the emirate includes inaccessibility to the emirate from the neighbouring states and within due to lack of motorable roads.

The dilapidated nature of the roads is equally believed to have promoted armed banditry, stoppage of farming activities which are major sources of livelihood of the people, inter township and villages business transactions and inter community social interactions.

Also worrisome to His Royal Highness is absence of sincere unity of purpose and patriotism among the political class which have regrettably made the emirate to remained relegated in the state political scene.

The inability of the political office holders and the business community to adequately support the youths, small and medium scale entrepreneurs with viable economic empowerment and loans facilities have equally contributed to increase in poverty level in the emirate.

At the end, it was unanimously agreed among the major stakeholders in Zuru Emirate development project that the challenges identified will be thoroughly analysed, holistically approached and vigorously pursued until the desired result is achieved in the overall interest of the people of Zuru emirate.

Evidence of the possibility of achieving the Emir’s desired results for the emirate, is the calibre of personalities that responded to the Emir’s invitation, their commitments and apparent resolutions to by all means and at all cost to bring positive impact and rapid transformation in the emirate.

The resolutions of the meeting is expected to be implemented by a high powered Committee appointed at the meeting under the Chairmanship of Senator Muhammadu Magoro, Galadiman Zuru.

Another meeting with the same agenda is being organised for elected and appointed political office holders at all levels from the emirate.

Among the prominent personalities in attendance includes Senator, Major-General Muhammadu Magoro Galadiman Zuru, Lt General Ishaya Bamaiyi Uban -Yakin Zuru, Prince Sadiq Sule Sami, Marafan Zuru, Mr. Benjamin Dikki Sarkin Yakin Zuru, Alhaji Zubairu Abdullahi Turaki.Turakin Zuru.

A Lagos based international businessman Alh. Yusuf Danladi Gwarzon Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Senchi Madugun Zuru, Alhaji Jafar Muhammad, Gatan Zuru, Alhaji Abubakar Tanko Hassan Mallamawan Zuru, Alhaji Bello Hamidu Sarkin Samarin Zuru and Dr. Aisha Aminu Senchi a philanthropist and coordinator for a number of domestic and international development partners in Nigeria..