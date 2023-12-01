In Anambra, 15 Markets Dig for N10 Million, As ASTSC Enters Final Stage

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than fight markets will compete for the whopping prize of ten million naira (N10,000,0000) and other consolation prizes as the maiden Anambra State Traders Sports Competition (ASTSC) advances to the final stage.

The Chairman of the Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Mr. Patrick-Estate Onyedum stated this while interacting with newsmen shortly after a meeting of the Main Organising Committee of the event on Friday, during which he said the closing ceremony of the Competition will hold on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Mr. Onyedum said the day would feature the final and third place matches of the football event, where Iron Dealers Market, Atani, in Ogbaru Local Government Area, and Nkwo Umunze Market in Orumba South L.G.A. will battle for the first and the second places; while Ajasa Market, Onitsha will battle New Motor Spare Parts, Nnewi, for the third place. He noted that while the third place match would kick off at 10an; the final match will hold at 1pm the same day, all at the Awka Township Stadium.

According to him, Governor Chukwuma Soludo would be around to witness the final of the seven-week long sports competition and also hand over prizes to the deserving teams and individuals.

He said the finals for four other events featured in the competition, including Tennis, Table Tennis, Draught and Nchọ̀ would hold on Thursday December 7 at the City Sports Club, Amawbia.

His words: “For Draught, Ifeanyi Osunwa of the Building Materials Market, Awka, will play with Raphael Okoli of the Plastic Market, Ogbunike, for the first and second places; while in Nchọ̀, Emeka Okoye of the Eke Amawbia Market will play with Michael Ibegwa of the Electrical Market Obosi in the first semi final of Nchọ̀; and Arinze Nwafor of the 25D Blessed Line, Odekpe and Nzeka Esther of Nkwọ Umunze Market will contest for the second final slot.

“The final and semi final will be played later on the same date.

“In Table Tennis, Nnaemeka Okoli of the Nkwo Market, Umunze, will square up on the table against Olie Onochie of the New Tyre, Nkpor, for the ultimate prize; while Ikenna Okafor of the Eke Amawbia Market will contest for third place finish against Ndudi Ifinwa representing AMSPDA, Nnewi.

“Obidike Emeka representing the Odera Market, Awka, will play with Fidelis Anierobi of AMSPDA Nnewi in the Tennis final; while Ezeobi Oliver of Etewa Market, Ekwulobia, and Kenechukwu Sixtus of the Building Materials, Ogbunike, will play for the third place.”

Mr. Onyedum further revealed that mouthwatering prizes would be won by traders and lovers of sports who purchased lottery tickets for the competition, hinting that the raffle draw would be held on the final day of the event.

While commending the markets and traders in Anambra for their massive participation and impressive performances in the competition, he further urged them to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship; even as he called on residents of Anambra across all walks of life to turnout en mass on Thursday at the City Sports Club, Amawbia and on Friday at the Awka Township Stadium to enjoy good games and also cheer the teams to victory.