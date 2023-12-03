Imo : Crisis In PDP As Gov Candidate, Deputy Grapple With Allegations Of N2.5bn Election Funds

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Aftermath of the keenly contested Imo State governorship election held on November 11, 2023, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his running mate, Jones Onyerere find themselves embroiled in a web of allegations, primarily centering around the purported embezzlement of a staggering N2.5 billion intended for his campaign.

The accusations, which have reverberated through political circles, gained prominence after claims surfaced that Senator Anyanwu received the substantial sum from the PDP Governor’s Forum, ostensibly earmarked for financing his gubernatorial bid.

Senator Anyanwu, at a press conference in Owerri, swiftly moved to vehemently deny these allegations, asserting that he never received the mentioned funds.

In a bid to dispel the cloud of suspicion surrounding him, the Senator clarified that his refusal to resign from his position as the National Secretary of the PDP was the primary reason he did not accept the funds.

Despite facing internal opposition within the party, Anyanwu stood firm in affirming his continued role as the PDP National Secretary.

The allegations against Senator Anyanwu have injected an element of discord and intrigue into the PDP in Imo State, with implications that could extend beyond the confines of the party.

The magnitude of the alleged embezzlement, coupled with the timing of the accusations, has turned the spotlight onto the Senator, forcing him to defend his integrity in the face of mounting scrutiny.

As the allegations continue to ripple through the party and the political spectrum in the State , it is essential to delve into the broader context of the Imo governorship race and the dynamics at play.

The November 11 election in Imo State was marked by intense competition, with multiple candidates vying for the coveted position.

Against this backdrop, the emergence of financial impropriety allegations against the PDP governorship candidate adds a layer of complexity to an already intricate political landscape.

During the press conference where Senator Anyanwu addressed the allegations, he did not limit his remarks solely to the financial aspect.

He also seized the opportunity to criticize the conduct of the election itself, directing sharp criticism at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his assessment, Anyanwu accused INEC of falling short in ensuring a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

Anyanwu pointed to perceived irregularities, citing instances where discrepancies between the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and the final votes awarded to the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) raised concerns.

Characterizing the Imo governorship election as an affront to democracy, the senator used strong language, referring to it as an “open rape of democracy” and a “broad-day robbery of Imo peoples’ mandate.”

The senator’s critique of the electoral process highlights the broader discontent with the outcome of the election and raises questions about the integrity of the democratic exercise.

While allegations of embezzlement against Senator Anyanwu are serious in their own right, the context in which they emerged adds fresh layers of complexity to the narrative.

In the midst of these swirling allegations, Senator Anyanwu did not shy away from expressing concern for his personal safety and that of his Deputy Governorship Candidate, Dr. Jones Onyereri.

The senator detailed instances of attacks on his convoy, the vandalization of his vehicles, and an alleged attack on his deputy in his home by armed men.

These claims underscore the volatile nature of the political environment in Imo State during the governorship election period.

As the political fallout continues to unfold, the accusations against Senator Anyanwu have become a focal point of discussion and debate across the State and beyond.

The Senator’s denial of financial impropriety and his critique of the electoral process add layers of intrigue to an already complex political narrative.

The coming days will likely see intensified scrutiny, as stakeholders, political observers, and the public at large grapple with the implications of these allegations on the PDP and it’s governoship candidate.