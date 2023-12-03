How We Arrested Suspected Killers Of Mbaise DPO, Recover Arms – Imo Police Command

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Aboki Danjuma, the Imo state Commissioner of Police, has said that operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) are responsible for the incessant killings in Ezinihitte-Mbaise and Ahiazu-Mbaise of Imo state.

While parading some of the suspects on Saturday at the command headquarters, Owerri, CP Danjuma said the unwavering dedication and persistent efforts of the courageous operatives of the command that led to the harvest of the hoodlums including some other suspects ranging from armed robbery, stealing and receiving stolen properties, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

He said, “Imo State Police Command under my leadership has continued to intensify its effort to provide maximum safety and security for ‘Ndi Imo’ as the State has been relatively peaceful.

“However, last week the Command was faced with some security challenges particularly at the Mbaise axis, by IPOB/ESN Terrorists leading to the death of a Traditional ruler in Ezinihitte Mbaise, a party ward chairman, DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and an Inspector of Police.

“These prompted me to convene a crucial meeting with Inter-Agency Security chiefs in the State aimed at rolling out collaborative operational strategies that will assist in bringing the assailants to book. I directed the Command’s Special Tactical Squad to go all out in synergy with other sister security agencies and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the attacks.

“In the course of our investigation, a total number of 20 Assault Rifles including, 5 AK 47 rifles, 6 Pump Action guns, 9 locally made pistol and one Barrera pistol and a total of 359 rounds of various calibers of ammunition, were recovered from them.

“Also recovered from these suspects include; six vehicles were recovered, (3) Motorcycles, Charms, IPOB/ESN vest/insignia, Military camouflage, police vests, and other incriminating items.”

He further saod that the murder of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and an Inspector of Police on 27/11/2023, at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise by disgruntled elements suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militia Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the subsequent confessions of suspects arrested at the scene by Police operatives in synergy with the Military, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit on 29/11/2023 stormed the camp of the criminal syndicate at Umuohie in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State, dislodged the terrorists, recovered two automatic pump action riffles and six rounds of life cartridges.

He added that the determined operatives of the command continued their operation in search of the fleeing terrorists, storming Igbodo-Etche in Rivers State through a Technical Intelligence Tracking Device wherein a native doctor named Everest Agbaragam ‘m’, 62 yrs, of Umuoma, Igbodo, Etche Rivers State AKA Mount Everest was arrested.

“On searching his shrine one pump action gun loaded with 12 rounds of live cartridges, one big bag containing various denominations of Biafran currencies, one live crocodile, and fetish items were recovered.

“On interrogation, he confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN. He stated that he usually prepares local bulletproof charms popular known as ‘Odeshi’ for his cohorts before they embark on any operation. He provided useful information to the gallant operatives in storming Umuogwu Forest in Aboh Mbaise LGA on 1/12/23.”

He further disclosed that the operatives of the QIT squad in close synergy with Akokwa Vigilantes swiftly responded to an actionable intelligence received from a concerned citizen that IPOB/ESN members were sighted at Orie Akokwa market moving in a motorcycle and tactically mobilized to the scene. On sighting the operative the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel by were overwhelmed by the stiff resistance and professionalism of the determined operatives, forcing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

On combing the scene, he said, the following items were recovered, 1. Red Qlink Motorcycle, 2. A bag containing 40 pieces of T-shirt, 3. 49 Hand Gloves/face mask, 4. Six Ankle Protector, 5. Four Expanded Rocket Launcher Ammunition, 6. Mopol Uniform, 7. Ammunition, 6 Mopol Uniform, 7 Ammunitions and 8 charms.

He appreciated the officers and men of this Command and other sister security agencies for their display of gallantry and professionalism in achieving this operational feat, warning armed robbers to turn new leaves or be caught and made to face the music.