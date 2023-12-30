How Family Of Eight Died In Imo Auto Crash

A family of eight traveling home for the new celebration has died in an auto crash at the Amanwozuzu junction in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state.

The incident which happened around 3pm on Friday has caused an anxiety in the area.

Our correspondent who visited the scene of the tragedy was told by eyewitnesses, passers-by and police officers on a rescue mission that the father of the family who was conveying his wife and children in a sienna vehicle ran into a stationary truck carrying rod.

The rod pierced the bodies of the victims and all of them died on the spot.

Policemen and indigenes broke the vehicle to bring out the lifeless bodies of the family members.

As of the time of filing this report, policemen from the Ikeduru Local Government Area Division had deposited the bodies in a morgue.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Ikeduru LGA, Lucky Ahiole, a Chief Superintendent of Police, told our correspondent that the stationary truck was parked at the road side when the driver of the sienna vehicle ran into it.

The DPO said ” it is terrible. Eight died and we have taken them to a morgue. We had to break the sienna vehicle to bring out the dead bodies. The rod pierced their eyes and bodies and even the children died.”

But an eyewitness said that the stationary truck carrying rod was blocking the road and asked the police to probe the driver of the truck.

He said that the tragedy could had been averted if the truck was not parked on the road.