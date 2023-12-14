Gov Fubara In Trouble As Pro- Wike Lawmakers Hold Plenary In Rivers State

From Joshua Chibuzom

Rivers State House of Assembly lawmakers loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike have defied a Court injunction to hold plenary in the state.

The 25 lawmakers that had earlier moved for the Impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara held their session at the auditorium of the assembly residential quarters.

Impartial Observers recalls that on Wednesday, Governor Fubara ordered the demolition of the Assembly Complex, citing the need to rebuild a suitable structure following an “arson attack” that occurred on October 29, 2023 which was accompanied by a dynamite explosion.

A Lagos High Court had recognised Edison Ehie as the authentic speaker of the assembly and on Wednesday, he declared the seats of the 25 lawmakers vacant and accepted the 2024 budget of the Governor.