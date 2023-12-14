8.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Gov Fubara In Trouble As Pro- Wike Lawmakers Hold Plenary In Rivers State

National

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Joshua Chibuzom

Rivers State House of Assembly lawmakers loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike have defied a Court injunction to hold plenary in the state.

The 25 lawmakers that had earlier moved for the Impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara held their session at the auditorium of the assembly residential quarters.

Impartial Observers recalls that on Wednesday, Governor Fubara ordered the demolition of the Assembly Complex, citing the need to rebuild a suitable structure following an “arson attack” that occurred on October 29, 2023 which was accompanied by a dynamite explosion.

A Lagos High Court had recognised Edison Ehie as the authentic speaker of the assembly and on Wednesday, he declared the seats of the 25 lawmakers vacant and accepted the 2024 budget of the Governor.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
BREAKING : Rivers State Attorney General Resigns
Next article
Benue Govt Demands Retraction, N5b Compensation Over Alleged Defamatory Publication

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  BREAKING : Rivers State Attorney General Resigns

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.