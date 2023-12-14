BREAKING : Rivers State Attorney General Resigns

From Joshua Chibuzom

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State, Prof. Zacchaeus Adango, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has resigned his appointment as a member of the State executive council.

Adango disclosed this in his resignation letter, forwarded on Thursday to the office of the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, through the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The SAN had in a letter tagged “NOTICE OF RESIGNATION AS HONOURABLE ATTORNEY-GENERAL AND COMMISSIONER FOR JUSTICE, RIVERS STATE”, noted that his resignation is based on personal principles.

He thanked the governor for the privilege to serve in his administration, adding that he and his family are indebted to the governor.

The letter read: “1. The above subject refers.

“2. I hereby give Your Excellency Notice of my resignation as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State with effect from the date of this letter.

“3. For the avoidance of doubt, my resignation from the said office is based purely on personal principles.

“4. I wish to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity and privilege granted me to serve in your administration as a member of the Cabinet. My family and I are indebted to Your Excellency in gratitude.

“5. I wish your Excellency a successful tenure.Please accept the assurances of my highest regards always,” the later which is curiously dated November 14, 2023 reads.